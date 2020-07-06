Halloween Babies & Kids Costumes

Make an Easy Leafy Tree Costume
This adorable kid's tree costume is so easy – and will save you some serious green this year! All it takes is a few felt embellishments to turn a store-bought sweatsuit into the cutest tree Halloween costume.
Make This Adorable Twinkling Star Costume
Be a shining star with this easy DIY Halloween costume.
This Kids Witch Costume Is Bewitchingly Easy
This adorable DIY witch Halloween costume is so easy you'll think it's magic! All it takes is our free pattern and a few simple sewing techniques.
Make an Easy Elephant Costume
This might just be the cutest and easiest animal Halloween costume you'll ever make! This DIY elephant costume is cute as can be—just don't count on your child trick-or-treating for circus peanuts instead of candy!
No-Sew Beautiful Bird Costume
This no-sew DIY bird costume could not be cuter—or easier! Make your own adorable feathered outfit with things you probably have lying around the house.
How to Make an Adorable Beaver Costume
Turn your favorite trick-or-treater into a woodland creature. A few felt embellishments turn an inexpensive child's sweat suit into the cutest beaver Halloween costume and our how-to instructions make it so easy!