Ghostly white pumpkins are adorned with black high-gloss paint and an inscription to frighten even the bravest of souls. Use adhesive letters to spell out your message. The pumpkin ribs are accentuated with black ribbon attached with pearl-head pins.

For the silhouette pumpkin, print a face profile and cut it out. Use a pencil to trace around the cutout image on your pumpkin. Paint the silhouette black. Spray with varnish to set the paint. Cut a length of black lace to encircle the silhouette, then pin it in place with pearl-head pins.