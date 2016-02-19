25 Quick and Clever Centerpieces to Help You Win Halloween
Bucket of Pumpkins
This easy centerpiece display is easy to whip up before a party and is so inexpensive to make! Grab a black plastic cauldron from your local party supply store and fill it with mini pumpkins. To match the centerpiece to your Halloween party theme, spray paint faux or real pumpkins in coordinating colors and attach embellishments like these fun monster eyes.
Editor's tip: You don't have to fill the entire cauldron ($8, Michaels) with pumpkins! Fill the bottom with crumpled newspaper and place a few pumpkins on top.
Ombre Pumpkin Display
Who says Halloween is just for kids? Invite your girlfriends over for a fun brunch celebration, complete with eye-popping ombre pumpkins and a painted burlap runner. These bright colors pop on a plain white table adorned with spooky faux spiders and spider web-inspired place settings.
Creepy Candle Display
You don't have to buy bright orange Halloween decorations to create an elaborate centerpiece; a collection of moss, bones and vintage candlesticks will do the trick. Hit the thrift store for mismatched candle stands, then line them up down the center of the table and fill in with spooky accessories to complete the look.
Crepe Paper Pumpkins
Create a gorgeous (and inexpensive!) Halloween centerpiece by covering paper mache pumpkins with crepe paper party streamers. We'll show you how to use a homemade bleach mixture to give your crepe paper a unique pattern before attaching the streamers to the pumpkins. Add to a large tray and accessorize with leaves, pinecones, or other fall accessories to complete your display.
Paper Pumpkins
Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Centerpiece
Miniature jack-o'-lanterns make a big impact when arranged on footed cake stands and displayed on a vintage tray. Place battery-powered candles inside each hand-carved pumpkin, and let your guests enjoy the glow.
Mini Pumpkin Centerpiece
It's no secret that Halloween decor can go from trendy to tacky in the blink of an eye. This floral fall table centerpiece from goes for sophistication while still honoring the season. Just place small white pumpkins on a platter and accent with bittersweet branches and seasonal flowers.
Ghost Book Pop-Ups
A stack of old books forms the stand for this spooky centerpiece. To make, cut two basic ghost shapes from pages in the middle of a book, leaving the bottoms attached to the pages. Fold up each ghost and secure with a touch of tape. To complete, use a hole punch or marker to make eyes for this haunting centerpiece.
Spooky Halloween Terrarium
Put a spooky, kid-friendly spin on a trendy terrarium by filling a glass jar with rocks, dried moss, twigs, and soil. Finish by topping this natural foundation with small pumpkins for a naturally pretty Halloween table centerpiece.
Skull Centerpiece
Spray-paint Halloween props with black chalkboard paint, then outline them with chalk for a frightfully aged skull centerpiece. Fill the cauldron with a decorative bottle, handpicked beverage, or a tasty Halloween cocktail. Don't forget to add the creepy skeleton skull for extra-spooky vibes.
Skull Centerpiece
Voila! An easy Halloween party centerpiece.
Little Monsters Centerpiece
Create a kooky cast of characters for your dining room table. Use orange, black, white, and green spools of thread for the mini monster bodies. We used black felt cutouts for the eyes and mouths for most of the creatures. Repurpose old jewelry boxes with scrapbooking or wrapping paper for fun pedestals for the spool monsters.
Halloween Glass Vases
Glass block vases become one-of-a-kind Halloween centerpieces with die cuts and spooky scrapbook paper (available at crafts stores). To make, use spray adhesive to attach the papers (spray the back of the paper, not the glass, to avoid streaks). Place sand and tapered candle sticks inside the vase for a haunting glow.
Editor's Tip: Use clear plastic blocks in lieu of glass vases. Be sure to nix the candles or opt for battery-powered ones.
Orange Flowers Centerpiece
A footed white dish is both fancy and festive when filled with an array of orange-hue flowers. Use florist's foam to hold the arrangement securely in place. Bold blooms create one of our favorite fall centerpieces.
Editor's Tip: Slip a few black roses into the mix, or place miniature pumpkins at the base of the decoration -- painted black if you'd like -- to make the orange flowers really pop in this Halloween centerpiece.
Black-and-Orange Pumpkin Display
Make a bewitching centerpiece with black-and-orange pumpkins. Carve out a large pumpkin to hold a vase. Spray-paint your pumpkins with a black matte-finish paint. Once dry, scrape away the painted surface in lines or in the form of a sunflower or another design.
Paper-Strip Pumpkins
If you're looking for a simple Halloween centerpiece idea for your table, look no further. Make a pretty, sweet statement on your table with paper pumpkins. Cut strips to equal width and secure the ends with brads. Fan out to form a pumpkin. For the stem, paint a wine cork to match your paper. Coordinating ribbon and glitter stickers offer extra bling.
Decoupage Lace Pumpkins
A little lace goes a long way on these pumpkins from Positively Splendid. Mod Podge helps add a length of lace to a pair of painted-white pumpkins. A gold stem pops even more. Cluster a few pumpkins in the center of your Halloween tablescape to create a frugal yet fun centerpiece.
Candleholder Goblets Display
Thrift-store glasses become centerpiece-ready with a coat of black spray paint. Choose textural goblets for the most detail, set them upside down to spray-paint, and use tape around the tops of some to keep the tops clear. Touch up any edges with a black permanent marker after the goblets dry. These painted goblets are for display use only.
Editor's Tips:
-- Use sand to raise your votives to desired height.
-- Place the goblets on a black tray or a mirror embellished with spray paint to make the centerpiece cohesive and portable.
"Boo" Embroidery Hoop Centerpiece
Basic embroidery hoops set a spooky scene on a Halloween table. To make, stretch black costume fabric or lace across the painted hoops; trim extra fabric. Next, spray-paint planters for bases, then add enough florist's foam inside to secure a painted dowel inserted in the middle. Finish with black-and-white patterned paper atop the planters and a hauntingly fun message spelled out in painted wooden letters. Use hot glue to secure the dowels and wooden letters.
Haunted Halloween Typewriter
An old typewriter spells out a warning message for your Halloween guests. Load a torn book page in a computer printer and spell out your message (a test run on basic white paper ensures you won't waste your favorite page). Tuck the final note in a vintage typewriter, and tell your guests they've been warned!
Editor's Tip: For extra fright, drape a skeleton hand across the keys.
Ribbon Spool Stackers
Colorful spools of ribbon display equally eye-catching desserts. Place scallop-edge die cuts (available at crafts stores or cut from a die-cutting tool) between the ribbon spools with a touch of adhesive to ensure stability. Top each tower with a decadent treat for a sugary-sweet Halloween centerpiece.
Editor's Tip: Arrange the spools in a cluster around an accent piece, such as a colorful vase, or in a straight line along a table runner for emphasis.
Candle Stick Centerpiece
Pumpkins painted white and covered in glitter stand out when placed on stark black stands. Adhere glitter using double-stick tape or an adhesive spray to get just the right amount of glitz for this Halloween candle stick centerpiece.
Recycled Halloween Centerpiece
Scrapbook papers and floral accents are all it takes to upcycle yesterday's tin cans into a green Halloween centerpiece. Standard- and economy-size tin cans work well for this craft, although the more varied the sizes, the more intriguing the display. Wrap with scrapbook paper and add die-cut scenes or stickers as desired.
Editor's Tip: Keep the cans for next year, or give them away to guests as simple mementos of a frightful night.
Halloween Gourd Centerpiece
Use rugged old cabinet legs as eye-catching bases for this Halloween gourd display. Elevating some gourds and leaving others on the table, as well as varying the size of gourds, adds quirkiness to this Halloween centerpiece.
Editor's Tip: Tie ribbon onto the bases in knots or bows it you want to inject color to this neutral centerpiece.
Floral Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Centerpiece
A smiling jack-o'-lantern becomes the perfect Halloween vase when you place a container of water and flowers inside. A simple carving (or scraping) that forgoes the typical wide mouth will help the inside container stay hidden. Use a white pumpkin and orange flowers for extra pop.
Pumpkin-and-Candle Halloween Centerpiece
Nuts, pumpkins, and a large candle dress up a small woven mat in this simple-yet-sophisticated Halloween centerpiece. Fallen leaves tucked into the display add natural fall flair to the decoration.
Editor's Tip: For a more kid-friendly decoration, use candies, painted pumpkins, and a battery-powered candle so curious fingers don't find a flame.
Pumpkins on White Dishes
Simple white dishes display multicolor pumpkins in this elegant Halloween centerpiece. Use footed bowls, small plates, and candlesticks at varying heights to create an eye-catching display.
Pumpkin Owl Centerpieces
Go ahead and bring a few of these cute little owls inside to create a clever arrangement for your table's centerpiece. White pumpkins and sunflower seeds create a simple rustic and adorable owl centerpiece that everyone will love.
Halloween Glam
A stunning display of black candles and gold votives gives this tablescape a sophisticated but spooky vibe that's perfect for a grown-up Halloween party. Add in a variety of metallic pumpkins and fuzzy faux spiders around the table to tie the look together.