25 Quick and Clever Centerpieces to Help You Win Halloween

This easy centerpiece display is easy to whip up before a party and is so inexpensive to make! Grab a black plastic cauldron from your local party supply store and fill it with mini pumpkins. To match the centerpiece to your Halloween party theme, spray paint faux or real pumpkins in coordinating colors and attach embellishments like these fun monster eyes.

Editor's tip: You don't have to fill the entire cauldron ($8, Michaels) with pumpkins! Fill the bottom with crumpled newspaper and place a few pumpkins on top.