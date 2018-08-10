Get your wallets ready! In typical HomeGoods fashion, Halloween décor is making its debut several months early—and you're going to want everything. After several stores closed due to the pandemic, many stores have reopened just in time for spooky season. We’re eyeing modern pumpkin décor in greys and golds, and we absolutely have to have their newest pillows. With more than 199,000 posts tagged #homegoodsfinds on Instagram, people are taking to the social media platform to showcase their Halloween finds.

Last year, we saw a lot of neutral tones on ceramic pumpkins, pillows, and dishware. From what we've seen so far, it looks like this year includes many of the same items. HomeGoods often has the same products several years in a row, but will add in a few fresh pieces as well. Keep in mind that no two stores carry the exact same inventory. If you have your heart set on something you've seen online, call your local store to see if they have it in stock. You can also ask the store associates for their delivery schedule, so you can be the first one to peruse fresh shelves of decorative pumpkins and pillows.

Before heading to the nearest HomeGoods store, check their website to make sure your location is open. Locations that have reopened have temporary hours, and some stores also have a dedicated shopping hour for seniors and those who are immunocompromised. Grab a face mask and start shopping!

Here are a few of our favorite Halloween decor pieces that have been spotted at HomeGoods.

Candy Corn Ceramic Tree

We've been seeing ceramic Halloween trees everywhere this season, but this HomeGoods shopper recently unveiled an extra festive tree. The white, yellow, and orange color block design makes this small tree look exactly like an oversized piece of candy corn. And at just $17, it's cheaper than many of the other Halloween trees we've seen on the market.

Rae Dunn Pumpkins

Rae Dunn home decor is always a popular choice at stores like HomeGoods, TJMaxx, and Marshalls, and the Rae Dunn Halloween line is especially festive. This year you'll find the iconic black and white lettering on all shapes, sizes, and colors of decorative pumpkins. They go quick, so if you find these on store shelves you'll want to put it in your cart right away.

Holiday Dishes

While you're likely not throwing a big Halloween party this year, we can think of plenty of ways to use these festive dishes! Of course, everyone needs a candy corn-theme candy dish, and we believe our favorite Halloween treats taste better when served on festive plates.

Classic Halloween Decor

You can’t decorate for Halloween without at least one jack-o'-lantern⁠⁠—and a few faux tombstones for your front yard are a must-have for outdoor Halloween decor. These traditional touches like skeletons, ghosts, and faux pumpkins were on shelves last year and we're already seeing them back in stock this season. And you already know we're adding those galvanized haunted houses to the top of our wishlist!

Pumpkin Spice Everything

It's never too early for a pumpkin spice latte (we're patiently waiting for Starbucks to start serving them this year), so we'll be using this plaid mug from now 'til Halloween. The plaid orange and white design is great for Halloween, but neutral enough to use through the whole fall season. We’ll be keeping an eye out for these this year.