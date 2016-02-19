Halloween Door Decorations: Great Wreaths and Entry Accents
Candy Corn Wreath
Your Halloween front door decor just went from scary to sweet. Painted cones are the secret to this darling candy corn wreath. Secure foam cones together with pins (or use hot glue for paper cones), then add a festive black-and-white ribbon for a stylish finishing touch.
Emboidery Hoop Halloween Wreath
There's nothing spooky about this pretty succulent Halloween wreath from Pretty Providence. To make, use decoupage medium to adhere fabric to a sheet of cork. Center the inner ring of a 12-inch embroidery hoop inside the inner ring of a 14-inch hoop on the fabric-covered cork. Trace around the outside of both hoops and cut out the ring. Reassemble the embroidery hoops; hot-glue both boops to the cork-and-fabric ring, then hot-glue faux succulents to the wreath.
Boo! Door Mat
This handmade welcome mat is a boo-tiful way to greet little ghouls and goblins! Smiling jack-o'-lanterns form the design of this front porch Halloween decoration. Grab our free stencil and start painting!
Take My Hand Wreath
From a distance, this wreath looks modern and chic, but up close, visitors clearly see it's a scary Halloween door decoration. Spray plastic skeleton hands with metallic paint, then hot-glue them to a chalkboard frame. For extra oomph, write a spooky saying in the center of the wreath.
Halloween Twig Wreath
You'll need to head to the backyard to make this cheap Halloween door wreath. Once you've gathered your sticks, it's as simple as gluing them to a cardboard wreath form and adding stretched spider web and plastic spiders. We made ours for under $5!
Monster Wreath
We only have eyes for this easy Halloween wreath DIY. Handmade yarn pom-poms form this spooky-cute monster wreath. Finish the handmade decoration with oversized eyes and hang it on your door for all to see.
Spooky Banner Sayings
Don't worry; this festive banner won't scare off trick-or-treaters. A spooky saying is spruced up with black and orange accents, stylish stripes, and fun fringe. Buy a plain black banner at a crafts store, then dress it up with Halloween accents.
Pretty Porch Lanterns
Amp up your entry with these illuminating Halloween porch decorations. Paper lanterns look ominous when paired with flying bat cutouts, painted pumpkins, and spider pillows. Hang the lanterns at random intervals for an extra-eerie effect.
Witch Wreath
Finding a stylish, not scary, witch door decoration can be tricky. Luckily, we have the perfect solution. This adorable door decoration stuffs festive fall mums in a witch-hat-shaped hanger. To get the look, halve a papier-mache witch hat, then trace the cone part of the hat onto cardboard. Cut out, fold, and hot-glue onto the halved hat. Paint all pieces with orange paint. Once dry, place a piece of floral foam in the hat's opening. Fill with silk flowers.
Batty Wreath
For the perfect blend of chic and chilling, opt for this burlap bat wreath. The bats lose a little of their fear factor to glitter, and spunky patterns dress up the ribbon.
Colorful Clothespins
Purchased from the store, Halloween front door decorations can be scary expensive. But when DIY-ed, they're often budget-friendly. This colorful craft is made from a wreath-shaped cardboard cutout and spray-painted clothespins. Clip the clothespins to the form, then secure with a dab of hot glue. Clear polyurethane spray paint makes the wreath suitable for the outdoors.
Mummy Wreath
This dollar store Halloween wreath starts with a roll of masking tape—and a pair of hands! Create DIY mummy hands, cover them with cheesecloth, and add them to a purchased grapevine wreath form. That's a wrap!
Black Hand Wreath
A purchased tinsel wreath is only part of the front door decor in this eerie idea. Adhere fake purple nails to a jewelry-display hand form (found at hobby stores) and mount it in the center of your wreath. The downloadable hanging sign makes a creepy note to hang from outstretched fingers.
Pumpkin Welcome Mat
This DIY pumpkin door mat is the perfect way to welcome fall—and all those trick-or-treaters! Use our free pumpkin stencil to add a personalized touch to an inexpensive coire door mat. Add it to your fall front porch decor and display it all season long!
"Boo" Welcome Mat
This high-impact doormat requires just minutes of work. Simply lay stencils on top of a plain black doormat and stencil with white paint. Let dry and prop with a selection of pumpkins for full effect.
Halloween Wreath from Canning Bands
Check out the transformation of 44 wide-mouth jar bands into a fun Halloween wreath. It's a fun, budget-friendly project that calls for only a handful of materials.
Monster Eyes Halloween Wreath
This fuzzy orange wreath guarantees trick-or-treaters won't miss your front door. Wrap a wreath form with 1-3 orange feather boas, depending on how dense you want your results. Hot-glue googly eyes to pipe cleaners and use florists pins to secure them to the wreath.
Scary Spider Wreath
A bag of inexpensive plastic spiders and a plastic foam wreath are all you need to create a creepy-crawly front door wreath. Simply paint a wreath shape black and hot-glue the spiders to the wreath. And make sure to save space in the center for the mother-of-all: a big arachnid.
Halloween Lights for an Entry
You don't need a lot of crafting skills, fancy tools, or even pricey supplies to make unique Halloween front door decorations. Here, inexpensive spider rub-ons, stickers, and trims decorate white kraft bags. Fill the bottoms of the bags with sand and stagger on the stairs or along your front walkway. Light with battery-operated votive candles and accent with a variety of pumpkins.
10 Minute Wreath
Create an easy Halloween wreath in next to no time. Here's what you'll need: three orange feather boas, an empty picture frame, ribbon, a decorative crow, black thin-gauged wire, wire cutters and scissors. Tie the end of the boa to the frame with a simple knot. Wrap the boa around the frame until it's completely covered. When you're done, tuck the end under your first knot. Trim the feathers a little bit to give your wreath a nice shape. Cut a piece of wire about two feet long. Starting in the middle of the wire, wrap it around the crow's feet a few times. Then put the crow inside the bottom of the frame and twist the wire around the frame to attach it. Add a ribbon at the top and hang.
Skeleton Wreath
Part frightful, part formal, this skull-adorned wreath gets its stripes from overlapping strips of felt. You'll need about 50 each of 10x1/2-inch pieces of black and white felt. Use straight pins to secure to a 14-inch straw wreath form. Print the free skeleton image and coat with decoupage medium; let dry. Use skewers to attach it to the wreath and tie a bow with upholstery fabric for dramatic effect.
Halloween-Centric Doorstep
Go all-out with your Halloween house decorations. On the stairs, welcome guests with tall lanterns wrapped in cardstock cut with faces, and situate among small pumpkins and gourds. Accent pillars with spooky planters, hang ghosts from the porch, and use tape to create black spiderwebs on your doors. As a final touch, wrap spare brooms with electrical tape for a cheap door-side accent.
Ghosts for a Front Entry
A few handmade ghosts are a kid-appropriate decorating project the whole family can tackle together. Buy several inexpensive plastic bowls and predrill holes in the center of the bottom surface. Run twine or fishing line through the holes and anchor with duct tape. Cut two large squares of white cotton or cheesecloth, snip holes in the centers, and thread onto the overturned bowl. Cut felt in the shapes of faces, then adhere to the ghosts and hang.
Feathered Halloween Wreaths
Symmetry is a wonderfully simple decorating tool to guide you in creating a seasonally beautiful entryway -- at Halloween or any holiday time. Here, two black feather wreaths, accented with long lengths of shimmery silver ribbon, dress up the towering front doors. Whimsical --and not-too-spooky -- faux ravens beckon their own sort of welcome.
Webbed Window Covering
Turn a front door window into a spider's clever trap with black crafts tape. To make this scary Halloween door decoration, start with three long strips of tape. Create an off-center X shape with two pieces and use the third to cut across the middle of the X, dividing your glass window into six sections. Starting at the center, add tape strips to each section until a web starts to take shape.
Spider Web Halloween Wreath
A realistic spider spooks in this handmade web wreath. Create a simple spider web using a string and hot glue. Hang your finished black Halloween wreath on your front door and prepare for the screams!
Moss-Filled Halloween Wreath
Make a Halloween front door decoration that looks worn from years of spooky service. Hot-glue faux moss to a foam wreath. Tuck in a few bittersweet branches or seasonal leaves and hot-glue in place. Wire in a raven, mouse, or spider just off-center on the wreath; hang using a wide velvet or satin ribbon.
Spider-Filled Front Yard
Embrace the spirit of Halloween in your front yard with this spider-filled bonanza. Secure a skeleton to the ground with rebar; use monofilament to pose the arms. Create a swarm of spiders with inexpensive plastic foam balls and chenille stems; secure to the ground with wired florists picks.
Spooky Front Door Planter
Create your own spooky outdoor spiderweb planters from stretched and pulled cotton balls fitted over plants. Spell out a Halloween message with black foam letters attached to small dowels using adhesive before sticking them into the plant.
Trio of Traditional Jack-o'-Lanterns
Traditionally carved pumpkins -- wide grins, seasonal words -- are a welcome sight on a Halloween-theme front entry. This trio focuses on the eyes -- googly eyes, a Cyclops -- as well as a swoopy script for the Halloween message. Get our free designs below.
Editor's Tip: Rub petroleum jelly on the cut areas of the pumpkins to preserve them for even longer, and use battery-operated candles for ease and safety.
Halloween Planters and Pumpkins
Simple steps and easy-to-find materials transform planters, lanterns, and pumpkins into a scary-fun Halloween doorstep arrangement. Adhere cat eyes (search online for copyright-free images) with crafts glue to urn planters or other pots. Tuck twigs, leaves, or flowers into sand or plastic foam-filled planters. Cut pieces of orange cardstock to fit lantern panels and tape jack-o'-lantern face pieces (cut from black cardstock) to the orange pieces. Place them behind the glass panels to protect from wind and rain. Add a few pumpkins and voila: Doorstep masterpiece accomplished!