These Fall Displays Will Give You An Excuse to Put the Christmas Tree Up Early

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I’m a firm believer that it’s never too early to put up the Christmas tree, but even I have to admit that September is a bit of a stretch. Luckily, there’s a new fall decorating trend that will give you an excuse to bring out your tree from storage. People are putting up fall Christmas trees, which is exactly what it sounds like: A traditional Christmas tree decorated with pumpkins, fall leaves, and all things buffalo check. Sign me up!

Maybe it’s because people are stuck at home and want to spruce up their space, or because we’re all just really looking forward to the holidays this year, but these trees are popping up everywhere. Google searches for fall Christmas trees are up 108% since last September, and there are hundreds of new Instagram posts with #FallChristmasTree—and all the images are gorgeous.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to break out the holiday decorations a few months early, here is your excuse. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite trees and found all the products you need to recreate the looks.

Fall Harvest Tree

This gorgeous fall display starts with a flocked Christmas tree, which I love because the lighter branches really make the orange and red decorations pop. If you don't have a flocked tree, it's easy to flock an artificial tree yourself, or you can find relatively inexpensive versions to buy online like this 6-foot flocked tree ($109, Wayfair). Once you've got the tree, decorate it with faux flowers, dried corn stalks, and bows made from an orange plaid wire-edged ribbon ($5, Michaels). Using a wire-edged ribbon will help you create perfectly-shaped bows, every time—no matter how big you tie them! Finish off the tree with faux pumpkins and felt leaves for a truly festive fall look.

Flocked Fall Tree

This bright tree is decorated from head to toe in gorgeous fall flowers and foliage—no ornaments needed! To get the look, pick up a big batch of faux flowers, like these gorgeous rust-colored chrysanthemums ($6, Michaels), and fill in with other faux plants, like these orange and red coneflower branches ($21 Amazon). Faux flowers can be pricey, so watch for them to go on sale and stock up when prices are low. My favorite part of this tree is how all the elements are tied together with a navy blue ribbon ($10, Amazon). Ribbon is an easy (and inexpensive!) way to decorate a seasonal tree if you don't want to invest in ornaments that'll only get used for a few weeks out of the year.

Plaid Pumpkin Tree

This pumpkin-theme tree has me craving a hot pumpkin spice latte! To make your own, wrap your tree with an orange or tan buffalo plaid ribbon ($13, Amazon) and add as many pumpkins as you can. To get the pumpkins on the tree, look for faux mini pumpkins ($15 for a 12-pack, Amazon) that are made out of lightweight foam. You can use florists wire to secure the pumpkins to the tree (if you insert the wire into the bottom of the pumpkin, you can re-use the pumpkins once the tree comes down). When you're done decorating, kick back with a steaming hot PSL—you've earned it!

Fall Farmhouse Tree