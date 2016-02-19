29 Easy Halloween Mantel Ideas to Boo-tify Your Living Room

Jay Wilde
Add Halloween spirit to your living room with fall mantel decor, including homemade decorations and festive pumpkins. These cute and spooky crafts will bring style and scares to your Halloween mantel.
Spooky Spider Mantel

One is creepy, but a cluster of huge, hairy spiders is spine-chilling! Foam tubes and faux fur make it easy to make your own DIY spider Halloween decorations. Hang them on your mantel with clear removable hooks. Add simple accents like fresh pumpkins and gourds to complete your fall mantel.

Pumpkin Fall Mantel

Jay Wilde

This enchanting display centers on a bounty of pumpkins tumbling out of the fireplace. Start with a few large pumpkins at the base, then layer on smaller ones. We used about three dozen faux pumpkins ($16, Pottery Barn) in all. Use clear adhesive dots to keep the pumpkins in place.

Editor's Tip: Make a jack-o'-lantern mantel mirror! Simply cut orange wrapping paper to fit your mirror's shape. Cut out a jack-o'-lantern face and attache to the mirror using double-stick tape.

Eerie Green Mantel

David Prince

Black, white, and acid green convey the mad science theme in a creepy yet cohesive Halloween mantel design. Hang a banner and display jars filled with printed pictures of frogs, bugs, and other odd accents. Fill your empty fireplace with painted pumpkins and gourds in moody blues, blacks, and greens.

Farmhouse Halloween Mantel

Jay Wilde

Break from tradition by blending seasonal decorations with your home's existing interior style. Here, farmhouse charm gets a frightful fix with natural textures and earthy hues. Almost everything can remain in this subtle setting after the Halloween season—simply swap out the handmade witch artwork.

Editor's Tip: Make the farmhouse Halloween witch art! Trace a witch onto a large sheet of newspaper. Cut out the shape and use decoupage medium to attach it to a large piece of stained wood.

Haunted Mansion

As far as homemade Halloween decorations go, this mantel piece takes the cake for most impressive. A haunted house, paper bats, and a giant harvest moon are eerily illuminated by twinkle lights and black painted twigs.

Black and White Mantel

Jay Wilde

The secret behind this monochromatic matelscape is threefold—repeating circles, a black-and-white palette, and cost-conscious craftiness. Typography sets the mood too. Spray-paint cardboard craft letters black to get the look. Just measure the length of your mantel so your saying is sure to fit.

Editor's Tip: Wrap a black string around an embroidery hoop ($2, Michaels) to resemble a spiderweb. Tie or glue plastic spiders to the web.

Quoth the Raven

Let a feathered flock nest on your mantel this Halloween with this eccentric idea. A black-and-white color scheme looks chic, but faux ravens and birdcages add some spook. We love how this Halloween mantel uses a variety of heights to let each element shine.

Boo-tiful Banner

Sometimes you just need to spell it out. This Halloween mantel decor features a bold burlap banner. A collection of skull accents, including framed photos of the deceased and a banner of tarot cards, complete the look for a scary yet stylish display.

Autumn Glow

Wrap everything you love about autumn into one stylish mantel. This pretty display features mini pumpkins, gourds, colorful candles, acorns, and fresh foliage. Plus, its metallic elements easily transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving.

Black is the New Orange

When it comes to Halloween mantel ideas, nothing beats the classic combination of orange and black. This mantel combines Halloween motifs like spiders, owls, ravens, pumpkins into one wow-worthy display.

Classic Halloween Mantel

Channel your favorite literary figure with this Edgar Allen Poe themed mantel. Skulls, spooky artifacts, and—most prominently—a large banner with the word "Nevermore" pays homage to the author.

Pumpkin Halloween Mantel

Jay Wilde

This Halloween mantel idea is as easy as stacking books! Top stacked books with mini orange pumpkins and faux Halloween skull decorations ($5, Target). Finish the display with spooky stretched spider web and toy spiders.

Black-and-White Mantel

Get the FREE Poster

Hang a black poster with a silly saying, above your Halloween mantel. Pair it with dried flowers and a well-dressed Halloween skeleton decoration for a spooky black-and-white scene.

Silhouette Mantel

Get the FREE Download

Dress your mantel in retro Halloween finery, including playful silhouettes in matching frames (just print graphic silhouettes from your computer). The print-and-trim flowers on the right of the mantel are available in our free download, below.

Halloween Lantern Mantel Topper

Brie Williams

Glamorize your Halloween mantel with a gold and black color scheme! Display Halloween decor like faux pumpkins, masks, and decorative crows ($25, Oriental Trading) alongside a metallic leaf garland and a black textured picture frame.

Farmhouse Halloween Mantel

Edmund Barr

Add a touch of farmhouse decor to your Halloween mantel. To create the look, fill a rustic wood box with faux white pumpkins and tuck in faux fall leaves. To finish the look, add simple white pillar candles, white faux spiders, and a witch's broom leaned up against the display.

Potion-Filled Halloween Mantel

Make a mad scientist jealous with a potion-centric mantel display. Buy labeled bottles and glassware (or make your own labels with phrases like "eye of newt") and collect them at the edge of your magical mantel.

Witch Mantel Idea

Bewitch your mantel by filling a vase with dark candy (black jelly beans do the trick) and taping a witch face onto it. To create the hat, roll black cardstock into a cone and attach with tape; hot-glue it to a circle base. Embellish with a buckle and surround your cackling friend with mini pumpkins.

Hedge Apples for Your Mantel

Place a few hedge apples (the lumpier the better!) on a cake stand and let faux, creep-crawly spiders go wild. A crow and an apothecary jar filled with miniature skulls finish the look.

Damask Candles Mantel Decoration

Spooky and stylish, this mantel is sure to receive some b-oohs and aahs. Use a matte black spray to deaden an ironstone pitcher and embellish pillar candles with pretty damask stickers.

Boo Index Card Display

Print a ghoulish message on the back of index cards and place inside footed apothecary jars. Metal flower frogs do the trick to hold the cards up straight.

Wrapped Books for Your Mantel

Transform old books into spooky tales by covering them in heavy-duty brochure paper. Attach your own text and embellishments to the spine.

Hearty Halloween Hearth

Decorating your mantel for Halloween doesn't have to be creepy or complex. Use oversize pumpkins around the hearth (the warty kinds are the best). Balance their weight with a variety of hanging wreaths and simple mantel adornments.

Bat Sconce

Give flight to a basic wall bracket by adding a faux paper bat. Wrapped books and a shiny black candlestick offer worthy Halloween mantel companions. Try displaying a handmade bat garland to complete the look.

Crow's Nest Mantel Decoration

Use elements that aren't typical Halloween decorations for a nontraditional and eclectic mantel. Place an old seashell on top of antique books for a hint of vintage style. A blackbird under a glass cloche and cobwebs are easy touches to finish off the display.

Pumpkin and Gourd Arrangement

Not all Halloween mantel ideas require major crafting. Give a platter new life with a stack of bumpy pumpkins and gourds. Berries and a flickering candle fill out the space.

Mantel Candles with Spooky Letters

Get the FREE Download

Turn ordinary candles into bewitching illuminations. Print our spooky letters onto vintage-looking paper, wrap around glass pillar candles, and secure with tape. Add small candles, pumpkins, and berries as festive filler.

Flower Mantel Arrangement

Your Halloween mantel doesn't have to evoke fear or fright. A pretty fall flower arrangement looks great coupled with miniature white and orange pumpkins on a cake stand.

Green and Black Mantel

Jay Wilde

Just a touch of stirring color can make a big impact. Here, paired with the quintessential ominous black, chartreuse green anchors a strange, unsettling scene. Picture frames askew, a flock of loitering crows, and other haunting elements make your Halloween living room particularly unnerving.

Editor's Tip: For candle risers in the fireplace, cover blocks of wood with sheets of moss, then place crafts moss around the display.

