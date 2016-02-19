This enchanting display centers on a bounty of pumpkins tumbling out of the fireplace. Start with a few large pumpkins at the base, then layer on smaller ones. We used about three dozen faux pumpkins ($16, Pottery Barn) in all. Use clear adhesive dots to keep the pumpkins in place.

Editor's Tip: Make a jack-o'-lantern mantel mirror! Simply cut orange wrapping paper to fit your mirror's shape. Cut out a jack-o'-lantern face and attache to the mirror using double-stick tape.