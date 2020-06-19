Homemade Halloween Decorations & Decorating Ideas

Giant DIY Spiders Are Our New Favorite Halloween Decor
One is creepy, but a cluster of huge, hairy, scary spiders is spine-chilling! Foam tubes and faux fur make it easy and cheap to infest your home with this DIY Halloween decor.Read More
Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED
Spider webs, skulls, and psychics, oh my! Give your home some Halloween spirit with spooky decor for your next bewitched bash.Read More
No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!
Skip the carving knife in favor of decorated Halloween pumpkins that speak to your crafty side. Colorful yarn and hot glue are about all you need to create playful no-carve pumpkins that last for months not just a few days.Read More
Easy Halloween Mantel Ideas
Add Halloween spirit to your living room with fall mantel decor, including homemade decorations and festive pumpkins. These cute and spooky crafts will bring style and scares to your Halloween mantel.Read More
Give Your Home Fall Flair by Decorating with Pumpkins and Gourds
Gear up for autumn with these pumpkin and gourd decorating ideas that use the season's bounty in the most beautiful ways. Whether you're looking to add some seasonal decor to the inside or outside of your home, you'll find plenty of ideas for pumpkins and gourds that suit your style.Read More
Halloween Door Decorations: Great Wreaths and Entry Accents
These Halloween door decorations will welcome trick-or-treaters and party guests this October. Our ideas for Halloween wreaths, door decorations, and entryway accents are sure to give your porch spook-tastic flair for the holiday.Read More