Homemade Halloween Decorations & Decorating Ideas

Set the stage for a spooktacular Halloween throughout your house with our eerie indoor Halloween decorating ideas. You can transform your home into a haunted house for the holiday with our DIY decorations and easy-to-make Halloween centerpieces.

Most Recent

Giant DIY Spiders Are Our New Favorite Halloween Decor

Giant DIY Spiders Are Our New Favorite Halloween Decor

One is creepy, but a cluster of huge, hairy, scary spiders is spine-chilling! Foam tubes and faux fur make it easy and cheap to infest your home with this DIY Halloween decor.
Read More
Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED

Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED

Spider webs, skulls, and psychics, oh my! Give your home some Halloween spirit with spooky decor for your next bewitched bash.
Read More
No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

Skip the carving knife in favor of decorated Halloween pumpkins that speak to your crafty side. Colorful yarn and hot glue are about all you need to create playful no-carve pumpkins that last for months not just a few days.
Read More
Easy Halloween Mantel Ideas

Easy Halloween Mantel Ideas

Add Halloween spirit to your living room with fall mantel decor, including homemade decorations and festive pumpkins. These cute and spooky crafts will bring style and scares to your Halloween mantel.
Read More
Give Your Home Fall Flair by Decorating with Pumpkins and Gourds

Give Your Home Fall Flair by Decorating with Pumpkins and Gourds

Gear up for autumn with these pumpkin and gourd decorating ideas that use the season's bounty in the most beautiful ways. Whether you're looking to add some seasonal decor to the inside or outside of your home, you'll find plenty of ideas for pumpkins and gourds that suit your style.
Read More
Halloween Door Decorations: Great Wreaths and Entry Accents

Halloween Door Decorations: Great Wreaths and Entry Accents

These Halloween door decorations will welcome trick-or-treaters and party guests this October. Our ideas for Halloween wreaths, door decorations, and entryway accents are sure to give your porch spook-tastic flair for the holiday.
Read More

More Homemade Halloween Decorations & Decorating Ideas

27 Halloween Decorations that Last All Season Long

27 Halloween Decorations that Last All Season Long

It's never too early to start decorating.
Read More
Fall Mantel Decorating Ideas

Fall Mantel Decorating Ideas

Fall mantle decor is a breeze with a great line-up of blogger ideas. These real-home projects are full of creative craft ideas and plenty of autumn abundance.
Read More
Quick and Clever Halloween Centerpieces

Quick and Clever Halloween Centerpieces

Read More
Creative Fall Centerpieces Featuring Natural Elements

Creative Fall Centerpieces Featuring Natural Elements

Read More
Halloween Crafts for Kids

Halloween Crafts for Kids

Read More
Spooky Ghost Crafts for Halloween

Spooky Ghost Crafts for Halloween

Read More

All Homemade Halloween Decorations & Decorating Ideas

Spellbinding Black-and-White Halloween Decorations

Spellbinding Black-and-White Halloween Decorations

Read More
3-Step Halloween Decoration Ideas

3-Step Halloween Decoration Ideas

Read More
Elegant Evening Halloween Party in Black and White

Elegant Evening Halloween Party in Black and White

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com