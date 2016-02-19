Give plain glass jars and bottles a wicked-cool update for Halloween with these witch silhouettes, then fill them with these delicious Halloween drink recipes. Print our witch patterns onto white paper, enlarging or reducing as needed to fit your drink bottles or glasses; cut out to use as templates. Trace around the templates onto black self-sticking shelf liner; cut out. Peel off the paper backing, and adhere the silhouettes to your drink bottles.

Editor's Tip: Our patterns are free, so print as many as you like and use them to embellish other items, such as vases or decorative plates.