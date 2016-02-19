Wickedly Fun Witch Decorations for Halloween
Witches Brew Station
A witch-theme coffee station makes a big statement at a grown-up Halloween party. And it's so easy to make this with your existing fall decor, so you can simply add a few Halloween touches to what you already have out. Use stickers or a stencil to make a clever sign, and mix up a batch of one of our Halloween punch recipes to serve to party guests.
Painted Witch Silhouette
This farmhouse decor craft can be the center of your Halloween mantle this season. Simply trace a witch silhouette onto a large sheet of newspaper or book pages that have been glued together. Cut out the shape and use decoupage to attach it to a large piece of stained or reclaimed wood, then accessorize with white pumpkins and whitewashed wood pieces.
Broom Parking Station
Every witch needs a place to leave her broom! Gather twigs and sticks from the yard to make your own witch brooms, then display them alongside your other front porch decorations with a clever sign.
Witch Legs Halloween Urn
This witch made a crash landing into your Halloween front porch decor! To make the witch legs decoration, dress bendable mannequin legs in striped stockings and buckled shoes. Place the legs upside down in a tall urn filled with moss.
Bewitching Centerpiece
Whether you're hosting a Halloween party or whipping up sweet fall treats for the family, add festive fun with this witch hat decoration. Simply place a witch's hat on a pumpkin, and voila! Easiest table decoration ever.
Editor's Tip: Stuff the hat with tissue paper, pillow stuffing, or newspaper so the hat doesn't flop over or blow away.
Witch Stockings Fireplace Decoration
Make it appear that an unlucky witch has gotten stuck in your chimney with this wickedly fun fireplace decoration. Give striped socks an aged look by dipping them in a plastic tub filled with black tea; wring out and let dry. Cut black felt into squares for patches; sew patches onto the socks. Stuff the socks with fiberfill, and insert them into black shoes from a witch costume. Using a tapestry needle and embroidery thread, sew the shoes to the socks, stitching along the entire edge of the shoe. Duct-tape the socks to the inside of the firebox so the legs dangle down, or tie each sock to a tension rod and install it in the firebox.
Witch Hat Check Stand
Set up a stand for witches to check their hats as a bewitching Halloween party decoration. Download the hat check sign and claim-check tags, print onto cream cardstock, and cut out. Place the sign in a 5x7-inch black frame. Punch holes in claim-check tags, and attach them to witch hat brims using safety pins. Display the sign and tagged hats in your entryway on an old metal gate, freestanding coat rack, staircase, or closet door (use removable adhesive hooks).
Witch Parking Porch Decoration
Give witches a place to park their brooms with this designated Halloween door decoration. Embellish a plain doormat with large adhesive letters, and fill a galvanized bucket with a few brooms. Wrap orange and black tape around the handles to give the brooms a wicked accent.
Witch and Bat Silhouettes Mantel
Create a fun focal point for your Halloween mantel with this witch broom decor. Get our silhouette print, and have a copy shop enlarge and print the image to the desired size. Cut out the flying witch decoration, and trace onto black poster board or construction paper with chalk; cut out. Cut out the bat images and repeat the same process. Hang the witch and bat cutouts on the wall over your mantel using repositionable mounting putty.
Spooky Silhouettes
For easy witch decor, make your own portrait silhouettes. To make this fun photo craft, take profile photographs of your family members, enlarge them to desired size, and print out. Cut out silhouettes. Then attach printed and enlarged costume-accessory patterns to portraits. Tape pieces together, then trace onto black cardstock. Cut out, then attach silhouettes to colorful pieces of cardstock (we used hues of orange and yellow) and frame as desired.
Witchy Door Display
Witch door decorations that are stylish, not scary, are difficult to come by. Luckily, we have the perfect solution. This adorable door decoration stuffs festive fall mums in a witch-hat-shape container. To get the look, halve a papier-mache witch hat, then trace the cone part of the hat onto cardboard. Cut out, fold, and hot-glue onto the halved hat. Paint all pieces with orange paint. Once dry, place a piece of florists foam in the hat's opening. Fill with silk flowers.
Topsy-Turvy Witch Cupcake Toppers
Add our pointy witch legs decorations to Halloween cupcakes for some party fun. Download our witch shoe pattern and print onto cream cardstock; cut out. Using white chalk, trace the shoe patterns onto black cardstock; cut out. Cut striped straws into 2-1/4-inch lengths. Cut a tiny slit in each straw, and insert the shoe cutouts into the slits, making a pair of witch legs for each cupcake.
Witch Silhouette Drink Bottles
Give plain glass jars and bottles a wicked-cool update for Halloween with these witch silhouettes, then fill them with these delicious Halloween drink recipes. Print our witch patterns onto white paper, enlarging or reducing as needed to fit your drink bottles or glasses; cut out to use as templates. Trace around the templates onto black self-sticking shelf liner; cut out. Peel off the paper backing, and adhere the silhouettes to your drink bottles.
Editor's Tip: Our patterns are free, so print as many as you like and use them to embellish other items, such as vases or decorative plates.
Witch Lane Street Sign
With a street name like this, you know exactly who takes up residence here. Place this sign on your fall front porch this Halloween as a seasonal change of address.
Wicked Witch Candy Containers
Witch Halloween decorations can be sweet, especially when they are crafted as candy containers. Make the black cat candy container to sit alongside the green-faced witch.
Spellbinding Soup Decoration
Making this cauldron bubble takes very little toil and trouble. This witch's brew starts with spray-foam insulation. Once the insulation is dry, paint it green. Kids will have fun embellishing it with rubber toads, lizards, and other creepy-crawlies.
Witch in Storage
Add a little humor to your front porch with a witch who's packed up and ready for a vacation. Get the look with a pair of stuffed boots peeking from one suitcase and two outlandish green gloves dangling from a second travel bag stacked on top.
Witch Silhouette Lampshade
If you're afraid of the dark, turning on this lamp might make matters worse. These bat and witch silhouettes will cast eerie shadows around the room when the lamp is aglow. To craft this creepy decoration, download our free patterns, trace onto black cardstock, and cut out. Adhere to the inside of a paper lampshade with double-stick tape.
Editor's Tip: Use a low-watt bulb (60 watts) in the lamp so the paper silhouettes do not get hot. When the silhouettes are in place, do not leave the lamp on for long periods of time.
Seven More Be-Witching Ideas
Outdoor Halloween Witch Silhouette
Create a life-size outdoor witch statue stirring a concoction in her cauldron that is sure to freak out the neighbors. Our Halloween witch is simple to make and will provide spooky scares all season long.