West Elm Just Released a Gorgeous New Halloween Collection

Including a set of glass pumpkins you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
By Emily VanSchmus
July 22, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While it's still very much the season for shorts and swimsuits, now is actually the time to stock up on new Halloween decor. West Elm just released their new seasonal collection, and it's all so pretty you'll want to add everything to your online cart immediately—regardless of the warm temperatures outside.

What we love about this line is that it's all a bit non-traditional; rather than bright orange pumpkins, you'll find glass pumpkin figures in warm amber and cool blue tones. And their collection of terracotta vases and dried florals will fit in perfectly with any spooky setup, but they're neutral enough to use year-round.

We've rounded up our favorite Halloween products from the new West Elm collection so you'll know exactly what to add to your cart.

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Dried Floral Bouquet

Dried floral bouquets have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and this one will add a spooky element to your existing Halloween decorating scheme. This bouquet features pink coxcomb, burgundy ruscus, blackberry millet, pink strawflower, and echinops.

Buy It: Dried Night Harvest Bouquet, $40

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Pumpkin Mugs

Of course, you have to incorporate a few classic pumpkins into your fall decor collection. These festive stoneware mugs come in white and a muted orange, and they're all sold separately so you can mix and match your own set however you like.

Buy It: Halloween Pumpkin Mugs, $14

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Halloween Pillow Covers

These cozy pillows will help you decorate for the season without overwhelming your space with bright orange tones. Plus, you can just flip over the black pillow after Halloween and you've got Thanksgiving decorating taken care of. You can purchase the set of three, but they're also available individually. 

Buy It: Halloween Pillow Cover Set, $30

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Terracotta Skull Vase

This black terracotta skull vase might be our favorite item in the collection. It's subtly festive and will fit in with most any decorating scheme, so whether you're more of the minimalist decor type or you're going all-out, this little guy belongs in your home. 

Buy It: Terracotta Skull Vase, $25

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Glass Pumpkins

If real pumpkins aren't your thing, grab a few glass gourds instead! They're guaranteed not to rot before Halloween night, and you can choose between three colors and three sizes. 

Buy It: Glass Pumpkin, from $30

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Celestial Plates

Serve up your favorite Halloween treats on these gorgeous celestial-inspired plates. The 8-inch stoneware plates come as a set of 4, and are microwave and dishwasher safe. 

Buy It: Curiosity Halloween Plates, $50

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Terracotta Skull Candelabra

This skull-inspired candelabra will make a big statement at your next Halloween party. Use it as a Halloween centerpiece, or fill it with candles and display it in the window to let trick-or-treaters know you're home. 

Buy It: Terracotta Skull Candelabra, $50

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com