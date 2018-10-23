12 Halloween Letter Board Quotes That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From the influx of Halloween quotes on our timelines over the last few weeks, it's clear the letter board trend hasn't gone anywhere—and I'm not complaining. After living and working in my home for the last six months, I'll take any opportunity to mix up the decor, and changing the quote on my letter board is a quick (and free) way to do so. And since there's no better time than a holiday to incorporate one of these felt boards into your seasonal fall decor, I’ve rounded up the funniest Halloween letter boards on Instagram.

The boards first appeared on Instagram timelines several years ago, but their popularity has only grown since then. Internet searches for ″letter board quotes" have risen 222% over the last five years, according to Google Trends, and there are more than 194,000 Instagram photos tagged under #letterboardquotes.

These funny phrases will inspire you to decorate a board of your own, and if you don't already have one, there are several affordable options in a variety of colors and sizes. Black felt boards with a wood frame, such as this 10-inch black felt letter board ($19, Amazon) seem to be the most popular choice based on Instagram posts, but gray felt boards ($13, Target) have been popular lately too.

The best part of decorating with letter boards is that you don't have to commit to one quote or design for the season—pick your favorites and cycle through them from now until Halloween! Borrow one of these funny phrases or come up with your own—then use it to inspire your indoor Halloween decor this spooky season.

Fill the Candy Bowl

Is it really Halloween if you don't devour the candy bowl before Halloween night? If you plan on stocking up on this year's new Halloween candies for your candy monsters, go ahead and buy two bags of everything. Reese's pumpkins ($5, Target) are so good, you could easily eat half of them before it's time to don the Halloween costumes.

Whose Candy Is It, Anyway?

No shame here! If you took the time to dress a small human in a kid's Halloween costume, taught them how to say ″trick-or-treat," and followed them from door to door all night, you deserve those full-size Snickers ($5, Target). Besides, they'll never notice that one or two (or three or four) chocolate bars went missing in the night. And if you're not trick-or-treating this year, these at-home Halloween activities involve plenty of candy for moms and dads too.

Don't Talk to Strangers

One perk of not going door-to-door with the kids this year is that you won't have to make awkward small talk with the neighbors you don't really know. Plus, hanging out at home with the family can be just as fun—and you get to choose exactly what kind of candy is involved.

Never Too Early

If you see Halloween as just a stepping stone to the Christmas season, you're not alone! It's never too early to put up the Christmas decorations and play holiday tunes. If you're looking to combine holiday decor, try putting up a Halloween-theme ceramic Christmas tree.

Mom's Favorites Only, Please

Ghostly Giggles

In some towns, children are expected to tell a joke in order to earn their trick-or-treat candy, so we're loving the idea of a letter board that rotates a few good puns throughout the season. And we're totally loving the paper bats: You can incorporate the bat theme into your own decor by hanging this easy paper bat garland on a mantel or over your letter board.

Disney-Inspired Lyrics

These re-imagined lyrics from The Little Mermaid have us cracking up. No matter how many Snickers, Twizzlers, and fun-size Butterfingers ($4, Target) we buy for our pumpkin-shaped candy dishes, it will never be enough!

Low-Effort Decor

We can totally relate to this one! Halloween gives us a good excuse to leave those cobwebs—especially faux ones, like this braided yarn spiderweb—on display all season long. There are more important things than dusting this time of year—like stocking up on Halloween candy and making sure your outdoor Halloween decor is in tip-top shape.

Wine, Please!

We won’t lie, sometimes a glass of wine is exactly what you need after a long night of trick-or-treating with little monsters. And with trick-or-treating canceled in many areas, we may need to double up on the wine. Lucky for you, we've come up with the best wine pairings for every Halloween candy, so all you have to do is pour a glass and relax!

Pumpkin Patch

This might be the most accurate thing we've ever read about the pumpkin patch. Sure, you can get a cheap pumpkin at the grocery store, but where's the fun in that? Plus, going pumpkin picking is one of the safer Halloween activities, so you can bet we'll be there with the family at least once this season. Before you go, read up on these expert tips about pumpkin patch safety from a pediatrician.

It's Hocus Pocus!

We find ourselves using this phrase a lot in the days leading up to Halloween. Costume doesn't fit right? It's just Hocus Pocus! All the candy corn mysteriously disappeared from the candy dish? Hocus Pocus! Take a line from the classic Halloween movie and turn it into clever Halloween decor.

Coffee Withdrawals