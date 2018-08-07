Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After months in quarantine, decorating for Halloween feels like the first 'normal' thing I've done in months—so naturally, I've gone overboard with all the ghosts, carved pumpkins, and skeleton-inspired decor I can find. And it looks like the holiday team at Target has the same idea because they just released this year's second Halloween collection in collaboration with artist and designer John Derian—and the pieces are spectacular.

Of course, you can still find all the classic decor pieces from the Hyde and Eek collection, but now you'll also be able to shop the items in this beautifully spooky new line as well. If you have plans to stock up on Halloween decor this year, you'll want to do it ASAP, because Target's new pumpkins, skeletons, and fall decor items are already selling out.

But not to worry: If you have your heart set on decorating with an item that's sold out, you can use the Target app to opt in for reminders about when the item is back in stock, so you can be the first one to grab it when it becomes available. If you're not quite sure what to add to your cart first, here are a few of my favorite new decor items to help you get started.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Halloween Doormat

A festive Halloween doormat is an inexpensive way to switch up your porch decor for the season. Welcome friends and family with this 30-inch by 18-inch welcome mat that features black cats, pumpkins, and letters spelling out 'Happy Halloween."

Buy It: Mortal Portal Halloween Doormat, $15

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Black Metal Lanterns

This set of black metal lanterns will add a spooky touch to any Halloween display. Stagger them in between pumpkins on your front porch, or use them to decorate an indoor staircase. The black matte lanterns are stamped with a star and willow tree pattern and can be lit from the inside with a battery-operated candle. Since they're not decorated with pumpkins or ghosts, you can easily transition the lanterns into your Thanksgiving and Christmas decor as well—just swap out the orange candle for a white one. The lanterns are currently unavailable to ship, so head to your local store to find them.

Buy It: Willow Tree Black Metal Lantern, $35

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Black and White Table Runner

While you likely wont' be throwing a traditional Halloween party this year, you can make your at-home celebration as festive as possible with a few fun decor pieces. Decorate your dining room table with this festive black and white table runner, topped with the new black Dripping Candelabra ($20) and a few tasty Halloween treats.

Buy It: Lost in the Woods Table Runner, $25

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Sweater Pumpkins

I look forward to sweater season all year, so this fall I won't just be wearing them, but decorating with them too! The classic pumpkin shape will fit right in with your chic Halloween decor, but it's neutral enough to display for the whole fall season. The new collection feature so many adorable decorative pumpkins, you won't be able to choose just one! This tweed option comes in orange, charcoal, and cream.

Buy It: Large Tweed Fabric Pumpkin, $10

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Halloween Pumpkin

This not-so-scary Halloween pumpkin will add a touch of holiday cheer to your mantel, doorway, or workspace. Display this on its own or use it to accent the live pumpkins on your Halloween porch. The 5-inch black pumpkin is decorated with white text and subtle, multicolor stars.

Buy It: Black Painted Pumpkin, $3

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Rope Rainbow

This rainbow rope doesn't scream 'Halloween,' so it'll fit in with the most non-traditional of your holiday decor (like these pink Halloween decorations!). The harvest-inspired color scheme of gold, green, dusty blue, and black will make a colorful addition to any decorating scheme, but it's subtle enough to leave up all year round if you like. Place this above your mantel or use it to decorate a bare wall ahead of the holiday season.

Buy It: Harvest Rope Rainbow, $8

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Neon Pumpkin Light

Just in case there isn't a full moon illuminating the sky on October 31, Target has neon lights to give your Halloween decor an instant glow up. The bright decor comes in a variety of festive characters, including this orange pumpkin, a purple bat and a white ghost (both of which are sold out online, but may still be available in stores). If you can't choose between the designs, purchase a few to create a fun display for your Halloween mantel or front porch.