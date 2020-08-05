Pottery Barn's Gorgeous New Halloween Collection Just Dropped
Some of the items are already on major sale!
I love Pottery Barn as much as Ross from Friends does. And while I still don’t own the iconic apothecary table (it’s included as part of the Friends collection!), I love perusing the catalog ahead of each season. And while it definitely still feels like summer outside, the brand just released their new Halloween collection and I already have everything pumpkin-shaped in my cart.
Pottery Barn’s selection of not-so-spooky Halloween decor includes gorgeous decorative pumpkins, festive wreaths, and wall hangings, and even skeleton-inspired drinkware for your favorite Halloween cocktails. We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces from the new line so you can start shopping and pre-ordering right away. Plus, some of the best items are already on sale, so there’s no reason not to start planning your decorative pumpkin displays now.
If carving up pumpkin guts isn’t on your to-do list this season, opt for a mess-free version of the classic jack-o’-lantern. These black and orange iron pumpkins are made to hold flameless pillar candles and can be displayed indoors or out. They’re available in three sizes (6, 8.5, and 14 inch) and are 20% off right now.
Buy It: Metal Jack O' Lantern Candle Holders, $24-47
While we don’t recommend throwing a Halloween party this year, you can still make your at-home celebration extra festive while following social distancing guidelines. Serve up a festive mocktail in the Skeleton Hands Punch Bowl (a splurge at $99), or find out which wine pairs best with your favorite Halloween candy and sip it from a stemless wine glass featuring matching skeleton hands.
Buy It: Skeleton Hands Stemless Wine Glass, $25
Dress up your front door with this festive black rattan wreath. It comes decorated with 30 small LED bulbs (they run on batteries, so you don’t have to worry about any unsightly cords), black bats, and a dusting of glitter. It comes with a metal door hanger and can be displayed indoors or out.
Buy It: Pre-Lit Black Branch Wreath, $59
Nothing says fall quite like a steaming hot pumpkin spice latte, and what better way to enjoy a homemade drink than in a pumpkin-shape mug? The stoneware mugs come in orange and white, and pair well with the matching Pumpkin-Shaped Stoneware Bowls ($13-50).
Buy It: Pumpkin Stoneware Mug, $13
I’ve been loving the sweater pumpkin trend for the last few years, but Pottery Barn’s latest release is something I never knew I needed—until now. Their soft pumpkin pillows are available in 3 colors and sizes, and are basically a seasonal sherpa for your couch. Plus, they’re 30% off right now, so if you need me, I’ll be snuggled up with these on my sofa all season long.
Buy It: Cozy Pumpkin Pillows, $26-44
