Cue the Nostalgia: Pottery Barn Just Launched a Peanuts-Inspired Halloween Collection
My family has watched It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown every Halloween since before I was born, so I'll always associate the Peanuts gang with the holiday. And with the latest collection from Pottery Barn, it's easy to incorporate Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the crew into your Halloween traditions. The brand launched the new Peanuts-inspired line this month, and I've already added several Charlie Brown-theme items to my cart.
This season, drink your hot cocoa out of mugs that feature Snoopy and Woodstock and fill up a Snoopy-topped bowl with your favorite trick-or-treat candies. You can even get oversize lawn decorations to deck out your yard with the iconic football scene between Lucy and Charlie Brown, or Snoopy holding a sign while he waits for the return of The Great Pumpkin. So as you prep for Halloween, grab a few pieces from Pottery Barn's latest collection to get you through until it's time to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Plus, you don't have to put these pieces away when Halloween is over; save them for your annual viewing of 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.'
Related Items
Charlie Brown Stoneware Serving Bowl
This stoneware serving bowl features the iconic zig zag design Charlie Brown is always wearing. The 8-inch glazed dish is the perfect size for holding Halloween cookies, candy, or any other holiday treats. Plus, it comes with two matching mugs in the same design.
Buy It: Peanuts Stoneware Serving Bowl and Mugs, $58
Stoneware Mugs
This set of two mugs features Snoopy, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown in various scenes from the movie. The stoneware mugs have a glazed finish (and are dishwasher and microwave safe!), and feature images on both the front and back.
Buy It: Peanuts Stoneware Mugs, $29
Lidded Candy Bowl
It's not Halloween until you've filled a festive candy bowl with all your favorite sweets! This hand-cast aluminum bowl features a pumpkin design with a miniature Snoopy on top and can hold more than 7 quarts of wrapped candies.
Buy It: Peanuts Snoopy Lidded Candy Bowl, $129
Snoopy Yard Decor
While we can't promise The Great Pumpkin will make an appearance in your yard this Halloween, we'll be displaying this adorable light-up Snoopy figure to greet trick-or-treaters as they walk up the drive. The figure stands two feet tall and is adorned with 100 string lights.
Buy It: Peanuts Lit Snoopy With Boo Sign, $169
Charlie Brown Stoneware Mugs
If you love the iconic Charlie Brown look but don't need the whole set, the matching mugs are available to buy separately. Before you gather everyone for the big movie night, make a batch of homemade hot cocoa to fill the mugs with.
Buy It: Peanuts Pumpkin Shaped Stoneware Mugs, $29
Stoneware Plate Set
Whether you're hosting a Halloween party or just serving up a few spooky treats to the kids, these Peanuts-inspired plates are the perfect addition to your holiday decor. The set of four glazed plates is also dishwasher and microwave safe for easy clean-up!
Buy It: Peanuts Stoneware Salad Plates, $49