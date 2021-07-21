Cue the Nostalgia: Pottery Barn Just Launched a Peanuts-Inspired Halloween Collection

This season, drink your hot cocoa out of mugs that feature Snoopy and Woodstock and fill up a Snoopy-topped bowl with your favorite trick-or-treat candies. You can even get oversize lawn decorations to deck out your yard with the iconic football scene between Lucy and Charlie Brown, or Snoopy holding a sign while he waits for the return of The Great Pumpkin. So as you prep for Halloween, grab a few pieces from Pottery Barn's latest collection to get you through until it's time to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Plus, you don't have to put these pieces away when Halloween is over; save them for your annual viewing of 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.'