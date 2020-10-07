9 Pink Halloween Decor Ideas We’ve Already Added to Our Carts
This unexpected color is a sweet trend we can get behind.
Move over, orange and black! Pink Halloween decorations are this year’s newest trend, and we’re embracing the chance to mix things up. This year has been a non-traditional year in many ways, so why not opt for a non-traditional Halloween color scheme too?
According to Google Trends, searches for “pink Halloween decor” are up almost 100% since last October, and the Instagram hashtag #pinkhalloween has been picking up steam as well, with over 7,000 new images tagged. Of course, you don’t have to do a total overhaul of your holiday decorations: Pick a few rosy statement pieces and mix them in with your traditional orange and black decor pieces.
To help you get started, we’ve rounded up our favorite pink pumpkins, wall hangings, and bat-themed decor.
If you're more of an upscale decorator, these mercury glass pumpkins are an easy way to add a pop of pink to your decor. Use them to dress up a Halloween mantel or make them the star of this year's Halloween centerpiece. Choose from a 10-inch tall gourd shape, 5-inch tall small pumpkin, or 3-inch tall mini pumpkin—or buy the set!
Buy It: Mercury Glass Pumpkins ($29, Pottery Barn)
While we won't be throwing any big Halloween parties this year due to social distancing restrictions, we'll still be finding fun ways to celebrate at home. Whether you're serving hot dog mummies for lunch or plating up a tasty Halloween dessert, this set of six pink paper plates makes a festive addition.
Buy It: Halloween Plates ($6 for 6, Etsy)
We love adding velvet pumpkins to our Halloween decor, and these are available in a gorgeous rosy hue. The pumpkins come in four sizes (from extra small 4-inch pumpkins to the extra large 10-inch variety), and the seller offers several shades of pink so you can mix and match.
Buy It: Velvet Pumpkins (from $18, Etsy)
Just because you're not throwing a Halloween bash doesn't mean you can't go all out for spooky season! Simply pick your desired length and this kit comes with everything you need to build your own. This pink balloon banner will put you in the Halloween spirit right away—and since it starts at just $16, you'll have budget left over for more pumpkins and bats!
Buy It: Halloween Balloon Garland (from $16, Etsy)
This Halloween-themed art print is adorable—and because it's a digital download, it couldn't be easier to add to your existing decor! Just print out the art to fit any size frame and swap out your regular photos for this not-so-spooky message. Frame this for your mantel or use it to decorate the kids' rooms for the season.
Buy It: Halloween Printable ($3, Etsy)
This year we discovered how much we love mini succulents (here are our favorite varieties!), and after seeing this tiny pink skull planter, we can't not buy one. This one is big enough to hold a tiny plant or a pair of earrings, but the seller takes custom orders, so you can order one in any size you like.
Buy It: Skull Plant Pot ($15, Etsy)
Brighten up your nighttime routine with a trendy neon sign—shaped like a bat, of course. The pink light-up sign can be mounted on a wall or displayed on a shelf (it comes with a base), and runs on batteries so you don't have to worry about hiding a cord or displaying it near an outlet.
Buy It: Halloween Neon Light ($16, Amazon)
Okay, this ghost-theme pillow isn't all pink, but it's so fun we've already added it to our cart. The 16-inch linen pillow is hand-sewn and features the phrase 'Hey Boo!' with a sweet ghost design. The pillowcase can be purchased with or without an insert, and includes a zipper down one side so you can easily cover an existing pillow if you have one.
Buy It: Hey Boo Pillow ($21, Etsy)
If you're looking for a quick and easy way to instantly upgrade your mantel for Halloween, look no further. This pink and white ghost banner is made from glitter card stock and optional felt balls, plus it comes pre-strung so all you have to do is decide what length you need and where to hang it!
Buy It: Pink and White Ghost Banner (from $13, Etsy)
