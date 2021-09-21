Michaels Just Announced a Dreamy New Pink Halloween Collection
Halloween decorations are already lining store shelves, and while I'm all about a classic look with orange pumpkins, black spiders, and purple witch hats, I'm really looking forward to this new launch from one of my favorite stores. Michaels just released a collection in an unexpected color scheme, and I've already added everything to my cart. Their new blush and black collection features all the same elements of traditional Halloween decor (think skulls, potion bottles, and skeletons) but in dreamy blush, pink, and iridescent tones with sinister black accents.
- Best for Mantel Decor: 7-Inch Glass Tabletop Skulls, $10
- Best for Quick Color: Floral Skull Pillow, $18
- Best for Classic Look: Spiderwebs and Stripes Pillow, $29
- Best for Spooky Decor: 7-Inch Spider Tabletop Potion Bottles, $8
- Best for Small Displays: 6-Inch Square Tabletop Potion Bottles, $6
- Best for Accessorizing: 9-Inch Glass Potion Bottles, $6
- Best for Pink Decor: Skeleton Heart Hand Accent, $9
The brand is right on trend this year because pink Halloween decor has quickly become a big hit. This collection is just the right combination of pretty and spooky, and we can't wait to dress up our Halloween mantels with all the new products. And in case you're more the traditional type, don't worry—Michaels has plenty of orange and black decor too!
Here are our favorite pieces from the blush collection.
Related Items
Potion Bottles
Set a bewitching scene on a side table or mantel display with an assortment of potion bottles. Place your spooky spiderwebbed bottle on a black charger and add a small potion bottle ($6) and a tall iridescent bottle ($6) to complete the look.
Decorative Skulls
A new color scheme doesn't mean you have to totally ditch the traditional Halloween decor. Rather than white or ivory skeletons, we're loving these assorted glass skulls in shades of pink and black. Since they're made of glass, they're not available to ship, so head to your nearest Michaels to stock up.
Halloween Pillows
One of the easiest ways to decorate for the holidays is to add a few throw pillows, and this pink and gray option sets the color scheme for the room. Accent the floral skull pillow with a black and white striped option ($29) for more of a classic look, then pull colors from the pillow to decorate the rest of your space.
Skeleton Hands Accent
Halloween decor isn't all scary! This skeleton-inspired heart-shape accent piece will add a bit of sweetness to any spooky decorating scheme.