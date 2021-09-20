Meri Meri's Vintage-Inspired Halloween Collection Will Make You Want to Throw a Party
Now that it's officially fall, I can't wait to decorate for the season. I've always liked Halloween, but the traditional bright orange pumpkins and scary spiders don't really jive with my aesthetic. But now that vintage-inspired Halloween decor is becoming more popular (this vintage-inspired ceramic tree keeps selling out), I've been adding products to my online cart left and right. And this week, I discovered a collection from Meri Meri that made me want to throw a Halloween party immediately.
With muted tones of the classic Halloween colors, this vintage-inspired collection has it all: Festive party poppers, shiny plates, and cups with fun paper fringe accents. They also have crepe paper streamers, cake toppers, honeycomb decorations (a classic!), and more, all made from muted oranges and greens with pops of gold, pink, and black.
Whether you're having a Halloween party or making a few festive treats at home, I've rounded up a few of my favorite products to help you get into the spooky spirit.
Festive Cake Toppers
Top your next tasty Halloween cake with one (or all!) of these adorable cake toppers. The pack includes four designs, including pumpkin, crow, black cat, and skeleton.
Buy It: Festive Cake Toppers, $9
Paper Party Cups
Serve up your favorite Halloween punch in these adorable fringed cups. The set comes with 8 cups (two of each design) and features a pumpkin, witch, cat, and skeleton.
Buy It: Paper Party Cups, $10
Metallic Moon Plates
Add some shimmer to your Halloween table with these gorgeous metallic plates. The half moon shape is meant to sit on top of a decorative plate or charger to display the design underneath.
Buy It: Metallic Moon Plates, $7
Halloween Party Poppers
I've always associated poppers with Christmas, but these Halloween versions are making me want to throw a party ASAP. The set comes with eight (two of each design) that are perfect for scattering around the table.
Buy It: Halloween Party Poppers, $28
Assorted Halloween Plates
Every party needs a set of fun plates, and these assorted side plates are perfect for whatever spooky Halloween treats you whip up. They're paper (for easy clean-up!) and have shiny copper elements for extra sparkle.
Buy It: Assorted Halloween Plates, $7