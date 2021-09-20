Meri Meri's Vintage-Inspired Halloween Collection Will Make You Want to Throw a Party

Now that it's officially fall, I can't wait to decorate for the season. I've always liked Halloween, but the traditional bright orange pumpkins and scary spiders don't really jive with my aesthetic. But now that vintage-inspired Halloween decor is becoming more popular (this vintage-inspired ceramic tree keeps selling out), I've been adding products to my online cart left and right. And this week, I discovered a collection from Meri Meri that made me want to throw a Halloween party immediately.