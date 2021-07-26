Marshalls' New Halloween Collection Has Us Dreaming of Fall

Peanuts-Inspired Throw

My favorite fall accessory to buy is a new cozy blanket. I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many throw blankets, since they're an easy and quick way to change up the color scheme without spending a lot of money. This Peanuts-inspired throw is the perfect way to cozy up while you watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Buy It: Peanuts Great Pumpkin Throw, $17