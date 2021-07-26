Marshalls' New Halloween Collection Has Us Dreaming of Fall

These picks are all under $20!
By Emily VanSchmus
July 26, 2021
Right now, there are only two things getting me through the current heat advisory: My A/C, and shopping for fall decor online. Even though we're still in the peak of summer, brands are already dropping their fall and Halloween decor items, and I'm adding all of them to my cart in anticipation of cooler temps. The newest Halloween collection from Marshalls has me dreaming of cozy fall nights and festive Halloween parties.

If you're looking to spruce up your Halloween decor this year, these are some of my favorite picks from Marshalls. They're all under $20, so you can add a few new pieces to your home without spending a fortune on seasonal decorations.

Credit: Courtesy of Marshalls

White Pumpkin Candle

Even though it's over 100 degrees outside, I'm already burning fall candles. This 25-ounce white pumpkin candle will make your space smell like fall, no matter the weather outside. 

Buy It: White Pumpkin Candle, $15

Credit: Courtesy of Marshalls

Ghost Wall Plaque

We're predicting farmhouse Halloween decor will be big again this year, and this spooky wall hanging will fit in perfectly with any white and bright decorating scheme. At 9 inches tall, it's the perfect size to hang on a door handle or from a decorative wall hook. 

Buy It: Rae Dunn Ghost Wall Plaque, $13

Credit: Courtesy of Marshalls

Halloween Gnome

Gnomes aren't just for Christmas! This 14-inch black and orange figure makes a fun addition to any fall or Halloween decorating scheme. Display this gnome on your front porch on dry days, or set it in front of your fireplace to tie the room together.

Buy It: 14-Inch Halloween Gnome, $10

Credit: Courtesy of Marshalls

Patterned Kitchen Towels

Decorate your kitchen for the season with these adorable black and white pumpkin-patterned hand towels. The cotton towels are machine washable, so you can easily throw them in once you've finished making your sweet Halloween treats. 

Buy It: 2-Pack Patterned Kitchen Towels, $7

Credit: Courtesy of Marshalls

Peanuts-Inspired Throw

My favorite fall accessory to buy is a new cozy blanket. I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many throw blankets, since they're an easy and quick way to change up the color scheme without spending a lot of money. This Peanuts-inspired throw is the perfect way to cozy up while you watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Buy It: Peanuts Great Pumpkin Throw, $17

