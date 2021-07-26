Marshalls' New Halloween Collection Has Us Dreaming of Fall
Right now, there are only two things getting me through the current heat advisory: My A/C, and shopping for fall decor online. Even though we're still in the peak of summer, brands are already dropping their fall and Halloween decor items, and I'm adding all of them to my cart in anticipation of cooler temps. The newest Halloween collection from Marshalls has me dreaming of cozy fall nights and festive Halloween parties.
- Buy It: White Pumpkin Candle, $15
- Buy It: Rae Dunn Ghost Wall Plaque, $13
- Buy It: 14-Inch Halloween Gnome, $10
- Buy It: 2-Pack Patterned Kitchen Towels, $7
- Buy It: Peanuts Great Pumpkin Throw, $17
If you're looking to spruce up your Halloween decor this year, these are some of my favorite picks from Marshalls. They're all under $20, so you can add a few new pieces to your home without spending a fortune on seasonal decorations.
Related Items
White Pumpkin Candle
Even though it's over 100 degrees outside, I'm already burning fall candles. This 25-ounce white pumpkin candle will make your space smell like fall, no matter the weather outside.
Ghost Wall Plaque
We're predicting farmhouse Halloween decor will be big again this year, and this spooky wall hanging will fit in perfectly with any white and bright decorating scheme. At 9 inches tall, it's the perfect size to hang on a door handle or from a decorative wall hook.
Halloween Gnome
Patterned Kitchen Towels
Peanuts-Inspired Throw
My favorite fall accessory to buy is a new cozy blanket. I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many throw blankets, since they're an easy and quick way to change up the color scheme without spending a lot of money. This Peanuts-inspired throw is the perfect way to cozy up while you watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.