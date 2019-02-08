These Giant DIY Spiders Are Our New Favorite Halloween Decor

Foam and fabric never seem so frightening as when our spiders strut their stuff down the stairway, over the mantel, or up the side of your home. Hot-glue faux fur on floral forms, cover wire legs with foam tubes, and bend them into synchronized outdoor Halloween decorations. It's so easy that your colony may quickly get out of hand. We'll show you how to make this spooky DIY Halloween craft—and how to easily hang these Halloween spiders inside your home or on top of it. Make a 2-foot spider, 4-foot spider or a 7-foot spider—or one of each! We'll show you how to make them and show you how we styled them to create the ultimate spooky DIY Halloween decorations.