How to Make a Spooky Black Candle Urn for Halloween
No matches needed! These tall tapers offer fire-proof flicker.
Whether they're walking, biking, or driving by, people will know you're serious about Halloween when you put this daring—yet so easy and inexpensive to make—outdoor decoration on display. This easy idea helps transition your existing outdoor planters from summer to fall. Each faux black taper candle is made using foam pipe insulation tubes, battery-operated tea light candles, and black hot glue. This oversize outdoor Halloween decoration can be made in under 30 minutes. A quick trip to the hardware store and a little time is all you'll need to get your porch ready for trick-or-treaters!
How to Transform a Planter Into a Spooky Halloween Decoration
Supplied Needed
- 14 foam pipe insulation tubes
- Scissors or box cutters
- Battery-operated tea light candle
- Marker
- Rope
- Urn planter
- Sand
- Black spanish moss
- Hot-glue gun
- Black hot glue
Step-by-Step Directions
This inexpensive Halloween decoration comes together in just minutes. Display it on a covered porch or inside by the fireplace.
Step 1: Prep the Tubes
Use scissors or a box cutter to cut foam pipe insulation tubes to multiple 24- to 32-inch lengths. We used the following pieces: four 24-inch lengths, three 27-inch lengths, two 28 ½-inch lengths, one 29 ½-inch length, two 30 ½-inch lengths, and two 31 ½-inch lengths. Place a battery-operated tea light in the center of each tube and use a marker to trace it. Using a box cutter to cut away some of the foam from the inside the tube so the candle can fit down into it.
Step 2: Assemble the Planter
Arrange the tubes in a circle with the tallest in the back and tie them together with rope. Place the grouping in an urn planter ($11, The Home Depot), then pour in the sand to help keep tubes in place. Cover the sand with black Spanish moss ($5, Etsy).
Step 3: Add the Candles
Position a battery-powered tea light atop each tube. Metallic copper tea lights add color to the mournful display. Replicate realistic wax drips using a hot-glue gun and black glue sticks ($6, Walmart).
