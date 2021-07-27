We're Obsessing Over Kirkland's New Halloween Collection
After missing out on some of our favorite Halloween traditions due to the pandemic last year, we're ready to go all-out this year. And while we'll have to wait a few more months to hit the pumpkin patch and go trick-or-treating, there's one thing you can do right now: Stock up on decorations! Whether you're looking to add pretty pumpkins or bright, festive pieces, Kirkland's just dropped a gorgeous new Halloween collection that will help you deck the halls for spooky season.
We're already dreaming of the Halloween mantel display we could make with those glitter bats, and of course, new fall candles are an absolute must-have. Here are our favorite picks from the new Kirkland's collection.
Black Glitter Bats
Whether your decorating scheme is playful or serious, these decorative bats are the perfect finishing touch. The set comes with eight glitter-dusted bat figures (four large and four small) and includes wall mounts for each bat.
Buy It: Black Glitter Bats, $25
Hocus Pocus Apothecary Sign
It's not Halloween until we've watched Hocus Pocus, and now you can display your love for the Sanderson sisters with this festive wall sign. The 32x16-inch wood-framed sign will fit right in with any Farmhouse Halloween decor.
Buy It: Hocus Pocus Apothecary Plaque, $40
Wood Pumpkin Stack
The most frustrating thing about decorating with pumpkins is that you can't put them out too early, or they'll rot before Halloween night. But this spider-covered stack of wood pumpkins will last all season long, so you can start decorating as early as you like.
Buy It: Wood Pumpkin Stack with Spiders, $60
Witches Cinnamon Bread Candle
Get in the Halloween spirit by lighting a delicious fall candle (the earlier the better!). This 14-ounce three-wick candle smells like citrus and cinnamon, and has a burn time of up to 40 hours.
Buy It: Witches Cinnamon Bread Jar Candle, $10
Halloween Countdown Calendar
Halloween countdown calendars became popular a few years ago, and it's one of the most fun ways to get the whole family into the holiday spirit. The countdown includes 31 boxes, one for each day of the month. Fill them with trinkets, toys, and prizes, or write down 31 Halloween activities and let the kids discover a new one each day.
Buy It: Halloween Countdown Calendar House, $50