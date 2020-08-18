This Amazon Halloween Village House Will Spook Up Your Fall Mantel
Halloween villages are just like the classic Christmas displays you know and love—but decorated with jack-o’-lanterns instead.
Every year I look forward to spotting the iconic Christmas villages at my mom's house, but this year a new holiday village trend has caught my eye. Halloween villages aren’t a totally new thing, but as Christmas villages make a comeback, I've been seeing the orange and black trend grow in popularity as well. And I'm not the only one obsessed with these spooky houses: There are almost 6,000 posts under #HalloweenVillage on Instagram, and people are already setting them up this year.
This isn’t the first time I've seen a Halloween decorating trend come from a classic Christmas tradition. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge resurgence of vintage ceramic Christmas trees—and now you can even buy a black and orange ceramic Halloween tree.
People are already setting up their holiday displays, so I've been on the lookout for a few village houses to set up on the mantel—and I'm loving the way this Amazon find is styled.
Buy It: Halloween Party House ($97)
Trick-or-treating may be canceled this year (here are 10 fun alternatives to try instead!), but you can add this festive Halloween party scene to your decorations instead. This hand-painted ceramic house measures 8 x 7 inches and lights up from the inside. The listing includes the light cord and light bulb, so you can set it up easily as soon as it arrives.
Display the house on its own with pillar candles and a pretty fall garland, or build a whole village around it by adding a matching Spooky Halloween Village House ($38) and a few accessories. Whichever way you go, this fun village house will help you effortlessly turn your fall mantel into a festive Halloween display.
