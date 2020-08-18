Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Halloween villages are just like the classic Christmas displays you know and love—but decorated with jack-o’-lanterns instead.

Every year I look forward to spotting the iconic Christmas villages at my mom's house, but this year a new holiday village trend has caught my eye. Halloween villages aren’t a totally new thing, but as Christmas villages make a comeback, I've been seeing the orange and black trend grow in popularity as well. And I'm not the only one obsessed with these spooky houses: There are almost 6,000 posts under #HalloweenVillage on Instagram, and people are already setting them up this year.

People are already setting up their holiday displays, so I've been on the lookout for a few village houses to set up on the mantel—and I'm loving the way this Amazon find is styled.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Halloween Party House ($97)

Trick-or-treating may be canceled this year (here are 10 fun alternatives to try instead!), but you can add this festive Halloween party scene to your decorations instead. This hand-painted ceramic house measures 8 x 7 inches and lights up from the inside. The listing includes the light cord and light bulb, so you can set it up easily as soon as it arrives.