These Skull Logs are Perfect for Your Next Halloween Bonfire
After missing out on many of my favorite Halloween traditions last year, I'm more excited than ever to get the skull-theme decor out. And this season, I've found the perfect addition to my next outdoor Halloween party—skull-shaped fireplace stones.
The painted ceramic skulls can be used in wood or natural gas fires, so they're perfect for fall evenings spent around an outdoor fire pit (here's how you can make your own in an afternoon!). Or, place a skull or two in the fireplace and light a spooky flickering flame before your next Halloween movie night.
Of course, these aren't real skulls. Each skull is a solid piece of painted ceramic and comes in 17 color options so you can choose one to match your existing Halloween theme. The size is listed as "about the size of an adult skull," so each piece is about 9 by 7 inches.
Buy It: Fireproof Fire Pit Skull Log ($50, Amazon)
If you've never used a decorative figure in your fire before, $50 may seem pretty pricey for something you're literally going to cover in flames. But unlike firewood, the skulls don't actually burn. Rather, they sit on top of the logs and the flames flicker around the ceramic. So while you'll have to replace the wood each time you have a fire, the skulls can be used over and over again since flames won't actually damage the figures.
They have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer commenting, "They are solid and heavy. Bought as a Halloween pick-me-up (since we won't be going to a party or crafting sweet costumes this year). They very well may be a year-round addition to our gas fire pit!"
Whether you use them indoors or out, these ultra-realistic fire stones will help you get into the spooky spirit this Halloween.