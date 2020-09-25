Candy Corn-Inspired Bottle-Brush Trees Are Here Just in Time for Halloween
Deck the halls for fall with this adorable autumnal twist on a Christmas classic.
As spooky season approaches, more and more Halloween twists on Christmas decorating trends have emerged. Vintage ceramic Christmas trees are now available in orange and black, and we're seeing completely decked out Halloween Christmas trees. Whether it's because people are looking for new ways to switch up their traditional Halloween decor or they just can’t wait to break out the Christmas accessories, we’re fully on board. And we’ve recently spotted another Christmas-turned-Halloween trend you’re going to want to try this year.
Bottle-brush trees have been a hot-ticket winter decorating essential for years. There are hundreds of options you can buy online, and we’ve even tried making our own DIY bottle brush trees. And this year, you can display the tiny trees earlier than ever with candy corn-theme bottle brush trees.
The Halloween decorations are exactly what they sound like: Bottle-brush trees dyed to look like a piece of the classic candy. Since the trees are naturally shaped like a triangle, dyeing the branches orange, yellow, and white gives them a strong resemblance to the sugary treat. To help inspire your own Halloween decorating, we’ve rounded up our favorite candy corn trees you can buy online.
This set of bottle brush trees is one of the most inexpensive options we’ve found, at just $14 for a set of three solid-color trees in orange, yellow, and white. Pair them together for a candy corn look, or incorporate them into the Halloween decor you already have. Plus, you can choose between two collections that let you choose the color of the big tree.
Buy It: Candy Corn Bottlebrush Trees ($14 for a 3-pack, Etsy)
These multicolor trees are a muted shade of orange and yellow, so you can easily incorporate them into fall decor, too. The set of three comes with an 11-inch, 9-inch, and 7-inch tree, all with orange, yellow, and white bristles stacked on a pretty round white base. They’re on sale right now, with each tree under $10 each!
Buy It: Orange Bottle Brush Trees ($27 for a 3-pack, QVC)
These tiny trees from Wayfair will pair perfectly with your farmhouse Halloween decor. Each one measures 4 inches tall and sits on a white wood base. They’re small enough to dress up a Halloween mantel but make a bold statement wherever you display them.
Buy It: Candy Corn Bottle Brush Trees ($20 for a 3-pack, Wayfair)
These skinny trees are the largest candy corn-inspired versions we’ve found, at 14, 12, and 10 inches tall. Each is mounted to a round gold base, which gives the set a modern look. The collection ships for free anywhere in the U.S. and will be on your doorstep in about 5 days.
Buy It: Bottlebrush Trees ($48 for a 3-pack, Etsy)
Comments