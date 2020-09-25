Candy Corn-Inspired Bottle-Brush Trees Are Here Just in Time for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As spooky season approaches, more and more Halloween twists on Christmas decorating trends have emerged. Vintage ceramic Christmas trees are now available in orange and black, and we're seeing completely decked out Halloween Christmas trees. Whether it's because people are looking for new ways to switch up their traditional Halloween decor or they just can’t wait to break out the Christmas accessories, we’re fully on board. And we’ve recently spotted another Christmas-turned-Halloween trend you’re going to want to try this year.

Bottle-brush trees have been a hot-ticket winter decorating essential for years. There are hundreds of options you can buy online, and we’ve even tried making our own DIY bottle brush trees. And this year, you can display the tiny trees earlier than ever with candy corn-theme bottle brush trees.