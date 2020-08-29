9 Farmhouse-Inspired Pumpkins to Display This Halloween
These rustic pumpkin displays look gorgeous all season long.
Fall might be our favorite season to decorate for, and this year we’re going for a farmhouse look. We’ve already planned out our farmhouse Halloween decor, and now we’re thinking about ways to incorporate a farmhouse feel into our seasonal pumpkin displays.
Fall is traditionally a season filled with bright, bold colors, while a rustic style is typically more muted. If you love the vibrant reds and oranges of fall, not to worry! When you’re decorating with a farmhouse look, not everything has to be shades of white and gray—you can use these lighter pieces to accent your traditional orange pumpkins and colorful gourds.
To help inspire your own fall front porch display, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite farmhouse-inspired pumpkins.
Buffalo check isn't just for indoor decorations! Paint your own gingham pumpkin by painting vertical and horizontal stripes of gray paint and adding squares of a darker shade for an easy plaid look. It's pretty enough to showcase on its own, or use it to dress up a display of other pumpkins and gourds.
Less is more with this charming painted pumpkin. Display your house number on a plain white pumpkin by using removable number stencils ($5, Staples) and crafts paint. Pair with an assortment of gourds and seasonal flowers for a gorgeous fall front porch.
Not all pumpkins require a carving knife! To create this rustic look, we painted pumpkins white and then used an etching tool from a pumpkin carving kit ($7, Target) to carve a pretty floral design into the surface. We love the way the orange flesh of the pumpkin stands out against the painted white surface.
This long-lasting wire pumpkin display looks intricate, but it's so easy to put together. Look for two oval-shaped wire baskets and fill them with miniature faux gourds ($13, Amazon) before stacking the buckets and wiring them together. You can display this farmhouse pumpkin all for the whole fall season, then add adhesive jack-o'-lantern features when it's finally time to break out the Halloween decorations.
Use phrases from your favorite farmhouse signs to inspire this year's pumpkin decorating. We wrote the phrase 'gather' onto a large white pumpkin with a Sharpie paint pen ($5, Staples). Use our free printable download to make your own gather pumpkin, or freehand another word or phrase.
Carve your initials into an assortment of gourds for a truly personalized pumpkin display. Outfit each pumpkin with the initial of your family's last name, or have each of the kids carve their own first initial into their own pumpkins as a fun fall family activity.
One of the reasons we love etched pumpkins so much is because they last so much longer than traditional carved pumpkins. Because you don't have to open up the pumpkin and scoop out the insides, etched or scraped pumpkins can last weeks longer than carved jack-o'-lanterns (we recommend using vaseline on the etching to keep it extra fresh). Plus, they're easier to make, so you can make a whole front porch display in just a few minutes.
Break out the s'mores ingredients and transform a pile of pumpkins into a festive fall fire pit. It's a fun alternative to a real fire pit, since placing a battery-powered lights inside each pumpkin will provide plenty of flickering light. Grab a mug of hot apple cider and gather around the 'fire' to enjoy a cool fall evening.
This easy no-carve pumpkin can be easily personalized with an unexpected material. Head to the thrift store and pick up a set of mis-matched old silverware and use the pieces to spell out a letter or word. Stick with a generic term like 'fall,' or use multiple pumpkins to spell out your last name.
