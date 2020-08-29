9 Farmhouse-Inspired Pumpkins to Display This Halloween

One of the reasons we love etched pumpkins so much is because they last so much longer than traditional carved pumpkins. Because you don't have to open up the pumpkin and scoop out the insides, etched or scraped pumpkins can last weeks longer than carved jack-o'-lanterns (we recommend using vaseline on the etching to keep it extra fresh). Plus, they're easier to make, so you can make a whole front porch display in just a few minutes.