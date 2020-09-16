Must-Have Fall Decor Finds to Score Online from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls
Decorating for fall is one of my favorite things. As soon as the first leaf falls from a tree, I’m busting out the decorative pumpkins, plaid blankets, and fall-scented candles. And every year, I convince myself that I need to go out and buy new pumpkins or pillows to change up my decor a tiny bit. Typically I go to T.J. Maxx and pick out a few things to spruce up my apartment—and since their decor section is pretty affordable, I can pick up a couple of new items without spending a ton of money.
This year I am more excited than ever to decorate for the season (after working from home for six months, I’m tired of staring at the same things all day long), but because of the ongoing pandemic, I don’t feel totally comfortable going in and out of stores unless it’s for something I really need. Luckily, I can still do my seasonal T.J. Maxx and Marshalls shopping while sitting on my couch at home.
Last fall, Marshalls launched an online store for the first time, and sister brand T.J. Maxx followed soon thereafter. After pausing all online ordering in March due to the pandemic, The TJX Companies (which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods) fully re-launched their online stores just in time for the fall shopping season.
If you’re in need of a little fall refresh too, here’s everything I’ve recently added to my cart at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
Ceramic figures are this year’s biggest holiday decor trend (these vintage ceramic Christmas trees are back in style) and I’ve been loving all of the ceramic pumpkin options. This pink pumpkin is made from pink and gold glazed ceramic and measures about 8 inches. Use it to dress up a fall mantel or mix it in with a pumpkin centerpiece for Thanksgiving dinner.
Why order just one fall pillow when you can order three? This 3-pack of 16-inch pillows is decorated with a different plaid pumpkin design. And at just under $30, the pillows come out to be just $10 each. The orange and black color scheme is neutral enough to put out in September but festive enough to carry into the Halloween season.
Gnomes aren’t just for Christmas! This 21-inch black and orange figure makes a fun addition to any fall or Halloween decorating scheme. Display this gnome on your front porch on dry days, or set him in front of your fireplace to tie the room together.
I love a good coffee table book, and this Friendsgiving-themed one is filled with gorgeous photography you’ll enjoy looking at all season long. Plus, it’s got tons of fall recipes and decor ideas you can use right now. By the time Thanksgiving rolls around, you’ll be ready to host the ultimate Friendsgiving.
This delicious fall candle works double duty: The blue glass container makes a gorgeous decor piece, and the soy wax blend will instantly fill your space with the scent of autumn. It comes outfitted with a wood lid that says ‘thankful’ so you can keep it out through the Thanksgiving season.
My favorite fall accessory to buy is a new cozy blanket. I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many throw blankets, since they’re an easy and quick way to change up the color scheme without spending a lot of money. This cozy orange throw is the perfect color for fall and has a fun fringe trim.
