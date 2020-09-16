Must-Have Fall Decor Finds to Score Online from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can buy them all from the comfort of your home right now!

Decorating for fall is one of my favorite things. As soon as the first leaf falls from a tree, I’m busting out the decorative pumpkins, plaid blankets, and fall-scented candles. And every year, I convince myself that I need to go out and buy new pumpkins or pillows to change up my decor a tiny bit. Typically I go to T.J. Maxx and pick out a few things to spruce up my apartment—and since their decor section is pretty affordable, I can pick up a couple of new items without spending a ton of money.

This year I am more excited than ever to decorate for the season (after working from home for six months, I’m tired of staring at the same things all day long), but because of the ongoing pandemic, I don’t feel totally comfortable going in and out of stores unless it’s for something I really need. Luckily, I can still do my seasonal T.J. Maxx and Marshalls shopping while sitting on my couch at home.

Last fall, Marshalls launched an online store for the first time, and sister brand T.J. Maxx followed soon thereafter. After pausing all online ordering in March due to the pandemic, The TJX Companies (which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods) fully re-launched their online stores just in time for the fall shopping season.