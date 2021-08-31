12 Dollar-Store Decor Ideas to Transform Your Home for Halloween on a Budget

1. Creepy Photo Collage

Why stash favorite Halloween photographs away in an album when you can display your collection as a creepy collage for everyone to enjoy? All it takes is some simple editing to give old photographs a spooky, new look. Convert them to black and white, sepia, or get creative and try a variety of filters.

Once you've chosen your photos, order copies online, at your local print shop, or—even easier—just print them off at home. Then, head to the dollar store and stock up on frames in a variety of styles and sizes. At just $1 each, it's easy to mix and match to create a fun, festive look.