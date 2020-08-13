Crate & Barrel Just Dropped a Spooky New Halloween Collection and We Want Every Single Piece
Some of our favorite picks are under $10!
As summer winds down and fall inches closer, I’ve been itching to break out my favorite seasonal decorations. After five months of working from home, I’m more than ready to change up my decor scheme—and after seeing the newest Halloween collection from Crate & Barrel, I think it might be time. The line is filled with a mix of fun and practical Halloween decor ideas. They have plenty of bowls, plates, and other serving ware you could use regularly, as well as fun and festive items like skull-shape candles and cozy felt pumpkins.
If you’re looking for holiday inspiration, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite Halloween products to help you get started.
While you’re probably not throwing a big Halloween party this year, you can still add a festive touch to your kitchen or dining room with these stoneware bowls shaped like cauldrons. Use the smaller bowls to serve up a fresh pot of chili or pour your Halloween candy into the largest one. Plus, the bowls are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe for easy prep and cleanup.
Buy It: Cauldron Bowls, from $7
We’re crushing hard on Crate & Barrel’s take on the sweater pumpkin trend. These cozy pumpkins come in three colors and sizes, and their all-neutral color palette will pair well with any existing Halloween decor you have.
Buy It: Felt Pumpkins, from $7
These festive plates were born from a partnership between Crate & Barrel and PATCH NYC, a Boston-based studio founded by Don Carney and John Ross. The pieces in their collection all have a vintage feel with a slightly spooky touch, and these plates are no exception. Display them as wall decor or use them to serve up your favorite Halloween treats.
Buy It: Salad Plate Set, $25
It’s not Halloween without a few jack-o'-lanterns on the porch, but scooping out pumpkin guts isn’t our favorite holiday tradition. If you feel the same way, opt for these black and orange iron pumpkins instead. The jack-o'-lanterns come in three shapes and sizes, and can be lit indoors or out with wax or flameless pillar candles.
Buy It: Iron Pumpkin Lanterns, from $40
Another creation from the PATCH NYC partnership, this skull candle stands 6 inches tall and is made from spooky black wax in a swirling skeleton mold. Place it on a glass candle holder or display it on a matching black plate.
Buy It: Black Skull Candle, $20
If you’re the type of decorator who likes to put the Halloween display up on October 1, you’ll want to add this festive black branch wreath to your cart. Swap out your traditional fall wreaths for this 26-inch Halloween wreath, or use it to create a spooky centerpiece in your home.
Buy It: Black Branch Wreath, $60
There’s nothing you can’t do with a good set of battery-operated twinkle lights, and this option from Crate & Barrel comes in an appropriate shade of bright orange. Use the lights to turn any ordinary wreath into a festive piece of Halloween decor, or use them to light up your doorway to welcome any holiday visitors.
Buy It: Halloween Twinkle Lights, $13
