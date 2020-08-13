Crate & Barrel Just Dropped a Spooky New Halloween Collection and We Want Every Single Piece

As summer winds down and fall inches closer, I’ve been itching to break out my favorite seasonal decorations. After five months of working from home, I’m more than ready to change up my decor scheme—and after seeing the newest Halloween collection from Crate & Barrel, I think it might be time. The line is filled with a mix of fun and practical Halloween decor ideas. They have plenty of bowls, plates, and other serving ware you could use regularly, as well as fun and festive items like skull-shape candles and cozy felt pumpkins.