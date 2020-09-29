Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Vintage ceramic trees are one of this year’s hottest holiday trends—and this year, they’re not just for Christmas. The classic red and green ceramic trees have been making a comeback over the last few years, and now they’re so popular that we’re seeing Halloween versions of the trees. Amazon’s black and orange ceramic tree is so popular, it’s already sold out twice, and we recently spotted another must-have Halloween creation. QVC is selling a set of four ceramic trees painted to look like candy corn, and now we can’t imagine decorating for Halloween without them.

Image zoom Courtesy of QVC

These aren’t the only candy corn-inspired trees on the market (QVC also sells bottle brush trees that resemble the candy!), but they’re the first ceramic option we’ve seen. The 5-inch ceramic trees are painted in yellow, orange, and white, and are decorated with yellow and white miniature Christmas bulbs. Plus, the trees run on batteries, so you won’t have to worry about placing them next to an outlet or hiding electrical cords.

Add a few to your Halloween mantel scene, or display them all as part of a not-so-spooky centerpiece. Each tree has an on/off switch as well as a timer function, so you can set them to turn off after four hours to save battery life.