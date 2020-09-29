These Inexpensive Ceramic Halloween Trees Look Just Like Candy Corn
Festive trees aren't just for Christmas!
Vintage ceramic trees are one of this year’s hottest holiday trends—and this year, they’re not just for Christmas. The classic red and green ceramic trees have been making a comeback over the last few years, and now they’re so popular that we’re seeing Halloween versions of the trees. Amazon’s black and orange ceramic tree is so popular, it’s already sold out twice, and we recently spotted another must-have Halloween creation. QVC is selling a set of four ceramic trees painted to look like candy corn, and now we can’t imagine decorating for Halloween without them.
Buy It: 4-Pack Mr. Halloween Trees ($33, QVC)
These aren’t the only candy corn-inspired trees on the market (QVC also sells bottle brush trees that resemble the candy!), but they’re the first ceramic option we’ve seen. The 5-inch ceramic trees are painted in yellow, orange, and white, and are decorated with yellow and white miniature Christmas bulbs. Plus, the trees run on batteries, so you won’t have to worry about placing them next to an outlet or hiding electrical cords.
Add a few to your Halloween mantel scene, or display them all as part of a not-so-spooky centerpiece. Each tree has an on/off switch as well as a timer function, so you can set them to turn off after four hours to save battery life.
This set is so festive, we predict they’ll sell out faster than you can say “trick or treat”—so don’t wait to add them to your cart! While you’re waiting for them to arrive, try whipping up my favorite fall treat: Candy corn mixed with peanuts.
