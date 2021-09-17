The Best Indoor and Outdoor Halloween Decor to Make Your Home the Spookiest on the Block

Best Faux Pumpkins: Winlyn Gold Brush Faux Black Pumpkins

You can't celebrate Halloween without pumpkins. And faux fall pumpkins are a great way to ring in the holiday on October 31 and beyond. These fall pumpkin decorations have a grim black-and-gold-brushed appearance and come in multiple sizes, making them ideal to perch on your front porch, mantel, or dining table. Made of dense foam, these faux pumpkins have a shiny yet textured look that give them a realistic appearance, and each one has a twirly unique stem, so no two look alike. While this set has a black finish, it's also available in classic orange, white, and pink.