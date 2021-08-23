13 Best Halloween Candle Holders That'll Make Your Home the Spookiest on the Block
Some people like to go all out for Halloween, while others prefer subtle decor that can work year-round. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, it's never too early (or too late) to start decorating for the ghoulish holiday. Now, you may have an already growing collection of spooky decorations like faux cobwebs, witch cauldrons, and jack o'lanterns galore, but the one fall decor item you might be missing are Halloween candle holders. And once they've bewitched you, you'll wonder how you ever let the season pass without them.
- Sunface Resin Pillar Candle Holders Set, $30
- The Holiday Aisle Ceramic Pumpkin Tealight Holder, $28
- Decorkey Vintage Candle Lantern, $20
- Hotzapple Pottery Tealight Ghosts, $35
- Christy Products Scrap Spider Candle Holder, $7
- GiveU Metal Iron Willow Pillar Candle Holder, $27 (originally $30)
- Zcaukya Haunted House Metal Tealight Candle Holder, $17
- The Lakeside Collection Scale Candle Holder, $23
- Michaels Transparent Glass Pumpkin Candle Holder, $62 (originally $77)
- Viscacha Five-Arm Metal Candelabra, $20
- Daily 3D Printing Scary Wall Hand Candle Holder, $28
- Clovers Garden Halloween Pumpkin Rustic Lantern, $28
- Printemps Wrought Iron Taper Candle Holder, $9
Halloween candle holders can have a spine-chilling appearance, however, you'll love them because many of them actually safeguard candles from tipping over or blowing out. They also provide a safe place for wax to melt and drip. Additionally, some holders add dimension and height to candles, making them a standout Halloween decor piece that trick-or-treaters and ghastly guests will marvel at.
The wonderful thing about Halloween candle holders is they come in all shapes and sizes from pumpkin lanterns to gothic candelabras to ghost tealight sets. And there are candle holders on this list below that transition nicely from Halloween to other big holidays on your calendar.
Can't wait to start shopping? Browse through the best Halloween candle holders available right now.
Sunface Resin Pillar Candle Holders Set
Add a touch of Halloween to your existing decor by incorporating orange or black pieces. This black three-tiered set securely holds large pillar candles, and has a turned design that can be both elegant and ominous, depending on your decor.
The Holiday Aisle Ceramic Pumpkin Tealight Holder
This fun face is the perfect way to welcome guests in the foyer or living room. Made of curable ceramic, the white pumpkin has a cut-out jack o'lantern face that allows the tealight candle's soft glow to shine through. The gold stem also gives it an almost fancy touch that sets it apart from traditional pumpkin decor. And although it is a candle holder, it'll still look cute on its own in the daytime, too.
Decorkey Vintage Candle Lantern
You can't decorate for Halloween without incorporating a vintage lantern, especially one with a mysteriously hued stained glass, like this one. The Decorkey lantern is designed with intricate copper metalwork on the cylinder chimney roof as well as on the stained glass panels. The top has a metal ring, so you can rest it on the floor or hang it.
Hotzapple Pottery Tealight Ghosts
These little ghost tealight candle holders are the sweetest decorations this Halloween. They're whimsical enough to not be scary, making them ideal if you have kids or grandchildren celebrating with you. Because they're handmade, each ghost has its own unique imperfections that make them special. Just place the tealight candle underneath and watch the ghosts come alive.
Christy Products Scrap Spider Candle Holder
Looking to jazz up your dining table? Not just any candle holder will do. While these spider leg holders are simple, they certainly make a big statement. And because they're so unique, you won't find many like them around. Made of scrap iron, each Halloween candle holder has eight "legs" and a nut bolt center that holds any taper candles you have at home.
GiveU Metal Iron Willow Pillar Candle Holder
Transitional decor has nothing on these willow pillar candle holders. The black metal willow design is reminiscent of trees coming alive and reaching out in a horror movie. Each candle holder varies in size and has extending metal to accommodate short and tall pillar candles.
Zcaukya Haunted House Metal Tealight Candle Holder
Add an extra dose of Halloween horror with this haunted house candle holder. It holds up to six tealight candles in the back, and when lit, they look like little candles illuminating the windows in the house. This spooky candle holder is made with iron and has a little metal tree in the front to give it a 3D look.
The Lakeside Collection Scale Candle Holder
Not sure how a farmhouse balance scale can be scary for Halloween? Add a medium sized pillar candle to one weighing dish and a slightly lighter one on the other. As the candles begin to melt, the scales will also start to tip, giving it an illusion that they're moving on their own. Bonus points if you use a dyed candle like dark red or purple. And when the holiday is over, you can put the cottagey scale in your kitchen or living room to hold traditional white candles or even plants.
Michaels Transparent Glass Pumpkin Candle Holder
This glass pumpkin candle holder just may be one of the chicest options out there. The transparent candle holder has a subtle pumpkin shape with ridges and all. It's designed with a large opening in the back to put anything from multiple votives to short pillar candles. What makes it unique is the pumpkin stem has a ventilation hole that allows smoke to escape at the top. You can even add in twinkle lights instead.
Viscacha Five-Arm Metal Candelabra
This Victorian style candelabra definitely has a gothic feel to it thanks to its matte black exterior and ornate arms, making it perfect for Halloween. It's available in three- and five-arm options, however, the more elaborate design gives it a theatrical look fit for a haunted house. Paired with dark colored taper candles? You got yourself a frightening winner.
Daily 3D Printing Scary Wall Hand Candle Holder
If you're looking for a unique wall candle holder, this is definitely it. Designed via 3D printing, these hand-shaped candle holders appear to come right out of the wall and are available in five different sinister styles, including one that looks like a witch or gargoyle hand. While the candle holders have all the right curves to appear lifelike, inside the palm is a hidden flat surface that keeps your candle in place on All Hallow's Eve.
Clovers Garden Halloween Pumpkin Rustic Lantern
Upgrade your old jack o'lantern with this fun lantern instead. The metal candle holder has a rustic appearance with a grinning face on the front that's inviting for trick-or-treaters. It has an open space in the back to easily put in and light your candle, and the chimney top provides much-needed ventilation. Designed with a sturdy surface and hanging handle, the lantern can be set up in your entryway or even your porch. Just make sure it's under a covered space in case it rains.
Printemps Wrought Iron Taper Candle Holder
These iron taper candlestick holders have a vintage appearance that would look especially eerie with a deep-hued candle. The curved arm and matte black exterior are reminiscent of the Victorian era. And the flat surface provides stability as well as a secure base to let wax drop on too. The best part? Once Halloween is over, you can swap in warm or white colored candles and keep the holder around for Thanksgiving and Christmas, too.