13 Best Halloween Candle Holders That'll Make Your Home the Spookiest on the Block

Some people like to go all out for Halloween, while others prefer subtle decor that can work year-round. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, it's never too early (or too late) to start decorating for the ghoulish holiday. Now, you may have an already growing collection of spooky decorations like faux cobwebs, witch cauldrons, and jack o'lanterns galore, but the one fall decor item you might be missing are Halloween candle holders. And once they've bewitched you, you'll wonder how you ever let the season pass without them.