Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Dozens of Pumpkin-Scented Candles, and We're Ready for Fall
Fall candles are my favorite thing to buy, and no one does a good pumpkin scent like Bath & Body Works. Even when it's 100 degrees outside, I have a scented candle burning at all times (right now Pumpkin Apple is flickering away on my counter). So when I saw the brand released dozens of fall candles earlier this month, I knew I had to stock up.
They have tons of pumpkin scents to choose from, and I've smelled every last one of them. Whether you like sweet-smelling candles (White Pumpkin is one of my faves) or you're looking for a warm, spicy scent like Pumpkin Spiced Latte, there's a candle for everyone in this collection.
- Buy It: Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle, $24
- Buy It: White Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle, $24
- Buy It: Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-Wick Candle, $24
- Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Latte 3-Wick Candle, $24
- Buy It: Pumpkin Carving 3-Wick Candle, $24
- Buy It: Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candle, $24
Most of the scents come in 3-wick and single-wick options, and are made with a soy wax blend that'll make your home smell ultra-cozy, even in the middle of summer. I've been burning them for weeks now, so I rounded up my favorites so you know which ones to add to your cart.
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin
White Pumpkin
I've already burned through a whole 3-wick candle in this scent, so you know it has to be good. This scent features notes of gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and a blend of spices that'll have you dreaming of cozy fall nights. Plus, the packaging of this one is neutral enough to display now, and blend into your farmhouse Halloween decor later.
Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
Pumpkin Spice Latte
This is hands-down my favorite pumpkin scent of all time. It features scents of pumpkin pie spice, fresh espresso, and homemade whipped cream, topped off with notes of cinnamon and sugar. It smells just like the classic drink without overpowering your space with a coffee smell.
Pumpkin Carving
I was nervous this candle would smell like freshly-carved pumpkin guts, but it has a surprisingly savory scent that I can't wait to burn. It smells like fresh pumpkins, spiced pumpkin seeds, and brown sugar. Plus, the decorative vessel doubles as a festive Halloween luminary that'll fit in perfectly with your holiday decor.