Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Dozens of Pumpkin-Scented Candles, and We're Ready for Fall

I smelled them all so you know exactly which one to buy.
By Emily VanSchmus
July 27, 2021
Fall candles are my favorite thing to buy, and no one does a good pumpkin scent like Bath & Body Works. Even when it's 100 degrees outside, I have a scented candle burning at all times (right now Pumpkin Apple is flickering away on my counter). So when I saw the brand released dozens of fall candles earlier this month, I knew I had to stock up.

They have tons of pumpkin scents to choose from, and I've smelled every last one of them. Whether you like sweet-smelling candles (White Pumpkin is one of my faves) or you're looking for a warm, spicy scent like Pumpkin Spiced Latte, there's a candle for everyone in this collection.

Most of the scents come in 3-wick and single-wick options, and are made with a soy wax blend that'll make your home smell ultra-cozy, even in the middle of summer. I've been burning them for weeks now, so I rounded up my favorites so you know which ones to add to your cart.

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

This scent is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. With a combination of warm cinnamon, fresh ground glove, vanilla cream, and brown sugar, this candle will make your whole house smell like there's a fresh pumpkin pie baking in the oven. 

Buy It: Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle, $24

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

White Pumpkin

I've already burned through a whole 3-wick candle in this scent, so you know it has to be good. This scent features notes of gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and a blend of spices that'll have you dreaming of cozy fall nights. Plus, the packaging of this one is neutral enough to display now, and blend into your farmhouse Halloween decor later. 

Buy It: White Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle, $24

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

If sweet scents are your jam, this is the fall candle for you. It smells just like fresh waffles, maple syrup, brown sugar, and pumpkin spice. It's so good, you'll want to make a batch of your own pumpkin waffles ASAP.

Buy It: Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-Wick Candle, $24

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Spice Latte

This is hands-down my favorite pumpkin scent of all time. It features scents of pumpkin pie spice, fresh espresso, and homemade whipped cream, topped off with notes of cinnamon and sugar. It smells just like the classic drink without overpowering your space with a coffee smell. 

Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Latte 3-Wick Candle, $24

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Carving

I was nervous this candle would smell like freshly-carved pumpkin guts, but it has a surprisingly savory scent that I can't wait to burn. It smells like fresh pumpkins, spiced pumpkin seeds, and brown sugar. Plus, the decorative vessel doubles as a festive Halloween luminary that'll fit in perfectly with your holiday decor. 

Buy It: Pumpkin Carving 3-Wick Candle, $24

Credit: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Apple

If you're not quite ready to jump into fall yet, ease into the season with this blend of fruity and spicy scents. This candle features the bold scent of red delicious apples, combined with classic fall scents of pumpkin, ground cinnamon, and clove. 

Buy It: Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candle, $24

