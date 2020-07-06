Halloween Decorations & Decor

Deck your home in spooky spirit with our creepy and creative Halloween decorating ideas. We have both indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations, so whether you're creating scary Halloween decorations for your living room or looking for a unique Halloween yard display, you'll love our Halloween decor ideas. Plus, we have props and projects that are kid-friendly so the entire family can get into the Halloween spirit. Add bone-chilling flair to your front yard with our spooky skeleton displays or make pumpkins the focal point of your outdoor Halloween decorations with our fast and easy-to-replicate ideas for carved, painted, and decorated pumpkins of all sizes. We have everything from ghoulish eyes and witch window silhouettes to hanging ghost decorations and creepy mummy graveyards. Plus, our quick and simple Halloween door decorations welcome trick-or-treaters and party guests with style. For frightening flair at your Halloween costume party, try our spooky indoor decorations for Halloween. We have ghoulishly fun ghost crafts for a cute kid's party as well as scary indoor decorations that are sure to frighten guests. We even have last-minute DIY Halloween decorations for inside your home that are both cheap and easy. For autumn-inspired decorations for Halloween, our creative fall centerpieces and door decorations are perfectly in-season. Learn our pumpkin carving techniques and the history of Halloween.

8 Spooky Houseplants That Scream Halloween

We're fascinated by these fun plants that fit right in with witches, goblins, and vampires. Twisted succulents, foul-smelling flowers, and ghoulish ferns all make delightfully creepy additions to our indoor gardens.
Le Creuset’s Seasonal Line of Pumpkin-Themed Cookware Is Here—Starting at Only $15

Stock up on the seasonal cookware before Thanksgiving.
Skull Vases Are the Only Way We'll Be Displaying Our Halloween Flowers This Year

These arrangements are bewitchingly beautiful.
9 Halloween Letter Board Quotes That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Letter boards are all over Instagram, and we’ve rounded up the funniest Halloween quotes to inspire your holiday decorating.
World Market's Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is Here and We Want Everything

World Market’s latest Halloween collection features imagery and characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and we want it all. We’ve rounded up all our favorite products—and they’re all under $20!
McDonald's is Hosting a Halloween Light Spectacular

This Halloween, McDonald's is hosting a Halloween Light Spectacular show and it looks like the ultimate not-so-spooky haunted house. Get a sneak peek of the show and learn how you can check it out for yourself.
47 Eerie Outdoor Halloween Decorations

These outdoor Halloween decorations are guaranteed to cast a spooky spell over the whole neighborhood. Each easy Halloween decoration is made for your front door, porch, sidewalk, or yard and can weather the cold or rain.
37 Easy Halloween Crafts Ideas for the Most Boo-Tiful Home Ever

Our easy Halloween crafts will help create a spooky look for your home—inside and out. You'll find plenty of creative crafts ideas for a fun Halloween. With spooky ghosts, smiling pumpkins, and a few other eerie friends, our Halloween crafts will help you set the scene for a frightful evening.
Halloween Door Decorations: Great Wreaths and Entry Accents

Martha Stewart Shares Her Secret for Instant Halloween Vibes (Hint: You Don't Have to Be Crafty)

27 Halloween Decorations that Last All Season Long

Wickedly Fun Witch Decorations for Halloween

Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween

Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.

These Giant DIY Spiders Are Our New Favorite Halloween Decor

Kind of easy
How to Make a Spooky Halloween Wreath

Frighteningly Fun Ideas for a Haunted Halloween Front Door

Make a Festive DIY Bat Garland

6 Ways to Use Pumpkins After Halloween

How to Decorate Your Front Door for Fall

Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED

No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

Natural Fall Wreaths

Easy Halloween Mantel Ideas

30+ Tips for Decorating Your Halloween Pumpkins

Spellbinding Black-and-White Halloween Decorations

3-Step Halloween Decoration Ideas

16 Outdoor Skeleton Decorations For a Halloween Yard That Wows

Creative Fall Centerpieces Featuring Natural Elements

Elegant Evening Halloween Party in Black and White

30 Gorgeous Fall Wreaths That Showcase Nature's Bounty

