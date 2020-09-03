Step 1

Choose two round wire baskets with a tight weave. You want the holes to be small enough that the gourds won’t fall out (shoot for an inch or smaller). A wire topiary form ($21, Amazon) works well. Fill the baskets with an assortment of faux gourds, such as 20-Piece Mini Artificial Gourds ($13, Amazon). You can use real gourds for this project, but they can get expensive and they won’t last all season long. When you’ve filled both baskets, place a thin piece of cardboard on top of one basket, and hold in place while you flip the basket on top of the other one. Then, slide the cardboard out while holding the baskets together and secure them with a piece of craft wire.