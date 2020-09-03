How to Make a Wire Pumpkin Porch Decoration
Create a one-of-a-kind jack-o'-lantern out of wire baskets and miniature gourds.
The wire baskets and driftwood “stem” give this pumpkin a festive farmhouse look, while the mismatched gourds make this easy DIY project a colorful addition to your fall front porch. The colorful Halloween craft is easier to make than it looks and can be displayed indoors or out. Plus, it’s so versatile—you can create the gourd pumpkin first and display it for fall, then add the jack-o'-lantern eyes as it gets closer to Halloween. Use faux gourds to create a lasting display you can showcase year after year.
