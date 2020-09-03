How to Make a Wire Pumpkin Porch Decoration

Create a one-of-a-kind jack-o'-lantern out of wire baskets and miniature gourds.

By Emily VanSchmus and Jeni Wright
September 03, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

The wire baskets and driftwood “stem” give this pumpkin a festive farmhouse look, while the mismatched gourds make this easy DIY project a colorful addition to your fall front porch. The colorful Halloween craft is easier to make than it looks and can be displayed indoors or out. Plus, it’s so versatile—you can create the gourd pumpkin first and display it for fall, then add the jack-o'-lantern eyes as it gets closer to Halloween. Use faux gourds to create a lasting display you can showcase year after year. 

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Fill Baskets

Choose two round wire baskets with a tight weave. You want the holes to be small enough that the gourds won’t fall out (shoot for an inch or smaller). A wire topiary form ($21, Amazon) works well. Fill the baskets with an assortment of faux gourds, such as 20-Piece Mini Artificial Gourds ($13, Amazon). You can use real gourds for this project, but they can get expensive and they won’t last all season long. When you’ve filled both baskets, place a thin piece of cardboard on top of one basket, and hold in place while you flip the basket on top of the other one. Then, slide the cardboard out while holding the baskets together and secure them with a piece of craft wire.

Step 2

Add Driftwood Stem

To turn your baskets into a true pumpkin shape, create a stem with a piece of driftwood. If you don’t have driftwood, you can use a cut piece of a tree branch or any other small wood piece. Use hot glue and a hot glue gun ($12, Amazon) to attach the driftwood to the top basket. If you’re putting the basket out early in the season, the main pumpkin part is finished—you can go ahead and display it!

Step 3

Add the Face

When you’re ready to turn the pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern, cut a spooky or silly face from black adhesive craft foam ($9, Amazon). If you need inspiration, we have hundreds of free printable pumpkin stencils to help you get started. Once you’ve cut the shapes, peel the backing off, and stick each shape to the front of the pumpkin. If the adhesive becomes unstuck, reattach with a bit of hot glue. The finished project can be displayed indoors or outside on dry days.

