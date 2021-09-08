How to Make Paper Halloween Moth Decorations in Just 30 Minutes
Craft your own set for under $5!
Instead of carving a classic jack-o'-lantern this year, try decorating a faux pumpkin with these eerie Halloween moths. Or try displaying them on your mantel, mirrors, and walls for a spooky touch of Halloween everywhere you turn. Simply use a removable adhesive (like these 3M strips) on your surface and attach the moths. Once Halloween is over, remove and store them for next year. To make your own set of paper moths, you'll need just four inexpensive materials from the crafts store—and under 30 minutes of hands-on time!
How to Make Paper Halloween Moth Decorations
Supplies Needed
- 1/4-inch wooden axel peg
- Black acrylic paint
- Paintbrush
- Pipe cleaners
- Hot glue gun and hot glue sticks
- Cutting pliers
- Patterned paper
- Scissors
Step-by-Step Directions
This easy Halloween craft idea starts with just a few inexpensive items like pipe cleaners and patterned paper. Make your own set of moths in just 30 minutes!
Step 1: Prep Bodies
Paint 1/4-inch wooden axel pegs ($4 for 12, Etsy) with black acrylic paint. Let dry completely. Wrap a pipe cleaner around the base. We used black and white striped and glitter pipe cleaners to create our Halloween decorations. Secure the pipe cleaner with hot glue and trim any excess using cutting pliers ($5, Walmart).
Step 2: Assemble Moths
Cut a variety of wing shapes from patterned paper using scissors ($9, Walmart). We used a scrapbooking paper pack so the patterns and colors of the paper coordinated. Attach the paper wings to the pipe cleaner-wrapped axel pegs with hot glue and let dry. To display your finished handmade Halloween decorations, glue the moths to a faux pumpkin ($13, Lowe's), glass cloche, or use removable adhesive strips to attach them to your wall.
