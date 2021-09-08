How to Make Paper Halloween Moth Decorations in Just 30 Minutes

Instead of carving a classic jack-o'-lantern this year, try decorating a faux pumpkin with these eerie Halloween moths. Or try displaying them on your mantel, mirrors, and walls for a spooky touch of Halloween everywhere you turn. Simply use a removable adhesive (like these 3M strips) on your surface and attach the moths. Once Halloween is over, remove and store them for next year. To make your own set of paper moths, you'll need just four inexpensive materials from the crafts store—and under 30 minutes of hands-on time!