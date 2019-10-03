Video: How to Carve a Craft Pumpkin That Looks Just Like the Real Thing
Skip the fresh pumpkin this year and carve a lasting craft pumpkin instead. These faux Halloween jack-o'-lanterns are just as easy, and you'll never have to worry about them rotting on the front porch.
Carving a jack-o'-lantern is a cherished Halloween tradition, but sticking my hands into a pumpkin full of goo isn't my favorite thing to do. Plus, carving one can be a lot of work for a decoration that will eventually rot. This year, skip the guts and seeds and carve your design into an artificial pumpkin. Anyone who has carved a real pumpkin before has the skills to carve a faux one. We'll walk you through the basics so you can get started on one of our hundreds of free downloadable pumpkin carving stencils. Once carved, you'll have a lasting pumpkin decoration to display year after year.
