Step 1

To carve a faux jack-o'-lantern that looks like the real thing, you'll need to choose the right craft pumpkin. We recommend a hollow artificial pumpkin made from sturdy low-density foam because they're the easiest to carve (such as this Cream Carvable Plastic Halloween Pumpkin, $8, Target). Once you have the pumpkin, use a pencil to draw a circle on the bottom of the pumpkin that is large enough to insert a battery-operated tea light. While wearing the appropriate safety gear, like safety goggles and a dusk mask, carefully cut out the hole with a knife. Choose a free pumpkin carving template and print the stencil onto an adhesive sheet (like this Sulky Stick 'n Carve Water Soluble Fabric, $13, Amazon). Cut the stencil out, peel the backing off, and place it on your pumpkin according to package directions.