How to Make a Spooky Haunted House Wreath for Halloween
You can create this DIY Halloween wreath in an afternoon!
Move over, classic Christmas villages. This year, spooky Halloween villages are all the rage, and we've found the cutest way to display them. Of course, you can add these miniature haunted houses to your mantel or use them as a Halloween centerpiece, but we especially love how they look nestled into a classic Halloween wreath.
We'll show you how to make your own miniature Halloween village out of recycled materials and attach them to a moss-covered grapevine wreath. This not-so-spooky Halloween door decoration will be the envy of the neighborhood this fall.
Comments