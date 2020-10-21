How to Make a Spooky Haunted House Wreath for Halloween

Step 1

Before you can put the wreath together, you'll need to make the miniature haunted houses. One of the best things about this project is that it's partially made from recycled materials, which helps reduce waste and cuts down on the cost. Start by gathering empty paper towel or toilet paper tubes and cut them into 4-inch sections (you might not have to trim down the toilet paper tubes). Fold a 4-inch tube in half the long way and unfold. Fold the long way again on the opposite side. This will give the circular tube a square shape.

Once you have a square tube shape, measure 1-1/2-inches down from the top of each corner and cut along the fold. Fold the pieces outward, then glue two opposite top edges together to make a roof shape. Next, bring the two opposite folds up to meet the roof shape, glue in place, and trim excess. Repeat this process to make as many miniature house shapes as you like (we used three for our Halloween wreath).