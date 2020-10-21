How to Make a Spooky Haunted House Wreath for Halloween

You can create this DIY Halloween wreath in an afternoon!

By Emily VanSchmus and Kim Hutchison
October 21, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Move over, classic Christmas villages. This year, spooky Halloween villages are all the rage, and we've found the cutest way to display them. Of course, you can add these miniature haunted houses to your mantel or use them as a Halloween centerpiece, but we especially love how they look nestled into a classic Halloween wreath.

We'll show you how to make your own miniature Halloween village out of recycled materials and attach them to a moss-covered grapevine wreath. This not-so-spooky Halloween door decoration will be the envy of the neighborhood this fall.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Make House Shapes

Before you can put the wreath together, you'll need to make the miniature haunted houses. One of the best things about this project is that it's partially made from recycled materials, which helps reduce waste and cuts down on the cost. Start by gathering empty paper towel or toilet paper tubes and cut them into 4-inch sections (you might not have to trim down the toilet paper tubes). Fold a 4-inch tube in half the long way and unfold. Fold the long way again on the opposite side. This will give the circular tube a square shape. 

Once you have a square tube shape, measure 1-1/2-inches down from the top of each corner and cut along the fold. Fold the pieces outward, then glue two opposite top edges together to make a roof shape. Next, bring the two opposite folds up to meet the roof shape, glue in place, and trim excess.  Repeat this process to make as many miniature house shapes as you like (we used three for our Halloween wreath). 

Advertisement
Step 2

Decorate Haunted Houses

Once you have all the house shapes finished, draw a front door and windows onto the front side of each house and use an X-acto knife ($8, Amazon) to cut out the shapes. Then, cut an additional roof piece from cardboard and attach it to the top of the roof to create an overhang, with about 1/2-inch of overhang on each side. Then use crafts paint to paint the entire house a dark gray color. When the first coat is dry, paint the house again with a layer of Mod Podge ($5, Amazon). While the decoupage is still wet,  apply a coat of lighter gray or white paint and dry with a hair dryer to create a crackle effect. 

Step 3

Assemble Headstones

While your haunted houses are drying, make a few headstones to sprinkle in with the houses on the wreath. To make them, glue together two pieces of recycled cardboard (like two sides of a cereal box) and let them dry. Then, cut out rectangular shapes to act as the base of each headstone. You can make as many as you like; we used five on our wreath. Once you've cut out all the base pieces, cut assorted headstone shapes. Cut wood craft sticks into one-inch pieces. Glue one base and one headstone to each to form the tombstones. Paint gray and let dry completely. 

Advertisement
Step 4

Assemble Wreath

Once all of your recycled crafts have dried completely, it's time to assemble the Halloween wreath. Start with a classic grapevine wreath ($16, Amazon) and use hot glue to attach various kinds of dried moss to the wreath. We only put moss on the bottom half of our wreath, but you could cover the entire thing if you like. Then, attach the additional elements in order of size. Since the houses are the biggest, glue those on first. Weave in a few miniature picket fences (you can find these in the fairy garden section of your crafts store). Then, grab a few small twigs from outside and glue one or two into the wreath to look like trees. You can decorate the twig trees with paper leaves cut from a leaf punch ($12, Amazon), or leave them bare.

Advertisement
Step 5

Add Accessories

Now it's time to fill in with accessories and decorations. Glue down the DIY tombstones, and add any miniature figures you like to fill out the scene. Think spiders, bats, mini pumpkins, or tiny ghosts. You can use hot glue to attach these, or use florists wire ($6, Amazon) to secure them so you can use them in other decor later on. To finish the wreath, wrap fairy lights around the top of the wreath (be sure to wire the battery pack to the back of the wreath form so it's hidden) and attach a ribbon for easy hanging. 

By Emily VanSchmus and Kim Hutchison

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com