This elegant Halloween treat container is perfect for candy-hunting adults or as a mantel decoration to collect candies. Wrap a paint can or tin with a collage of seasonal scrapbook papers, adhering in place using glue. Line the top of the can with decorative tinsel trim, and add a chenile stem for the handle. Make a banner by printing a Halloween message on cardstock and trimming the edges. Glue a tissue paper circle to the center of the tin, add a glittery star, and top with your banner to finish the look.