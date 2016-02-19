Creative Halloween Treat Bags and Containers
Iron-On Treat Bags
Free graphics (both available, below), plus cotton drawstring bags make trick-or-treat storing a cinch! Simply print the designs onto transfer paper, add to the front of the bag, and head to the nearest house on October 31.
Printable Halloween Treat Bag
A printable tags turns a plain white sack into a candy-ready treat bag. Try printing it as a sticker for jars, bags, or other Halloween treats.
Frankenstein Face Candy Jar
Fashion a frightening face from cardstock cutouts and attach to a clear glass jar. Add silver corks (available at crafts stores) to either side of the jar to mimic the iconic Halloween character.
Spiderweb Candy Tin
Make a spooky candy catch-all in just a few simple steps. Peel the label from an empty, dry paint can (or purchase a new can at home supply or crafts stores). Coat the can with several light applications of orange spray paint. Once the paint is dry, draw a web pattern on the can with a black permanent marker, and glue on a fuzzy black spider.
Easy Paper Treat Bags
These Halloween treat containers are easy to put together -- embellish a few crafts store paper bags with Halloween-theme stickers, ribbon, and patterned-paper cutouts. Done!
Mummified Candy Tub
Kids will love toting their Halloween candy in this repurposed ice cream container. Rinse and dry an empty 1-gallon ice cream carton. Wrap the outside of the bucket with 4-inch strips of cheesecloth, adhering in place using crafts glue. Adhere large googly eyes to the front.
Stylish Black-and-White Treat Tin
This elegant Halloween treat container is perfect for candy-hunting adults or as a mantel decoration to collect candies. Wrap a paint can or tin with a collage of seasonal scrapbook papers, adhering in place using glue. Line the top of the can with decorative tinsel trim, and add a chenile stem for the handle. Make a banner by printing a Halloween message on cardstock and trimming the edges. Glue a tissue paper circle to the center of the tin, add a glittery star, and top with your banner to finish the look.
Skull-and-Crossbones Treat Cup
Fill a spooky skull cup with candy or a snack mix to scare up some fun at a Halloween party. Glue cardstock or foam shapes to a plain white paper cup, using heart shapes for the nose and bone ends. Attach a bow to the rim of the cup for no-fuss party presentation and fill with Halloween treats.
Friendly Spider Treat Bag
Use no-fray felt to whip up a quick and easy treat bag. Add a scurrying spider to the front with felt, thread, and googly eyes.
Papier-Mache Trick-or-Treat Container
Make a vintage-style papier-mache candy container to decorate your party table, mantel, or bookshelf.
Black Cat Candy Containers
Turn ordinary boxes and jars into spooky containers with our printable label (a free download) and other simple embellishments.
Bewitching Treat Holder
With a party hat base, this happy witch is the topper for a round goody box. The colored crafts foam is easy to work with and gives your witch classic appeal.
Ghost Halloween Candy Bag
Don't be scared off by this airhead. Sewing the ghost in place before cutting away the insides of the handles makes it easy to align the handle arches.
Ghoul Favor Cups
Transform orange and black paper cups into frightfully fun take-home treat containers.
Candy Corn Goody Bag
The ghouls, goblins, pirates, and princesses will be delighted to bring along a custom-made treat tote to collect their goodies on Halloween. A simple, low-cost canvas bag gets its one-of-a-kind treatment when you fuse contrasting ribbon around the upper edge of the handles. An appliqued candy corn fused atop a spiderweb fabric square finishes the look.
Haunted Tree Bag
This scene is haunted by details: Black thread gives the tree branches a rougher, more barklike appearance, and running stitches let the red and orange leaves flutter.
Candy Catchall Tins
Contain your Halloween treats in our clever candy tins. The see-through lids ensure you'll tantalize every guest's sweet tooth!
Painted Halloween Treat Bucket
Treat your tricksters with this painted candy bucket.