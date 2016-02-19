Transform an artificial pumpkin into a gorgeous planter in just four simple steps! Fill your finished pumpkin decoration with hearty fall flowers like mums or try adding fresh herbs like rosemary.

Editor's Tip: Want to make your pumpkin planter last year after year? Instead of planting your flowers directly into the pumpkin, place a potted plant inside the cavity and remove it once the season is over.

Related: Make a DIY Pumpkin Planter