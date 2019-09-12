Carving jack-o’-lanterns is a classic Halloween tradition, but you don’t have to limit the silly faces or spooky designs to just pumpkins. This year, try carving a set of pineapples instead. We’ll show you how to core a pineapple so it’s easy to carve—you can even repurpose your favorite pumpkin carving stencils to create your tropical display.

And my favorite part: You can use your leftover pineapple for all kinds of sweet treats. Make a batch of candy corn-inspired pineapple-orange parfaits or mix up a pitcher of our mulled cider and pineapple cocktail.

No matter how you carve them, these pineapple jack-o’-lanterns will make a big statement—we'll show you how to carve a pineapple in three easy steps in less than 30 minutes!