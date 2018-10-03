Use large framed chalkboards in your home to display notes of fall welcome and Halloween cheer to your guests. You pick the frame and chalk colors to match your decorating style. Give your guests a bit of misfortune by using one of these spooky notes:

You have turned into your mother.

You'll never be taken off the call list for telemarketers.

Are you sure you turned the oven off?

That's not a good color for you.

Your number will soon come up at the IRS.

You will meet a short, stinky, unattractive stranger.

Everyone saw you double-dip.

You've got something in your teeth.