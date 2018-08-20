DIY Halloween Pallet Decorations That Are Frighteningly Easy to Make

Turn plain wood crates into a friendly ghost and jack-o'-lantern with this easy Halloween pallet idea. It's so simple, the whole family can help!

By Alice and Lois
Updated July 07, 2021
These pallet Halloween decorations are so cute it's scary, and they're insanely easy to make. All you need to do is paint inexpensive wood pallets in orange and white paint, then add spooky faces with a bit of black paint. (These pallet pumpkins last way longer than real jack-o'-lanterns!) Round up the kids and set up an outdoor craft area for each person to make their own—we're all about keeping the mess outside. When you're done with the project, display these sweet Halloween pallet signs on your fall front porch or in your yard.

  • Working time 1 day
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prime the Wood

The first step of this Halloween craft project is finding wood structures in the right size. We purchased large wood pallet crates ($13, Walmart) online, but you may be able to find them at thrift stores or a local crafts store. Once you have the crates or pallet signs, use a white primer ($4, The Home Depot) to prep the surfaces. If you're doing this craft with young kids, do this step ahead of time. Let the primer dry completely before painting.

Step 2

Paint the Background Color

If this is a family venture, bring everyone together to paint. To avoid a mess, lay a plastic tarp or drop cloth ($3, Target) down outside. Use acrylic crafts paint ($3, Michaels) to cover each wood surface; if you're planning to display the finished projects outside, make sure your paint is marked for outdoor use. We chose to turn the larger crate into a pumpkin and painted it orange. We wanted to make a ghost out of the pallet sign, so we covered it in a coat of white paint. Since you won't see the bottoms of the crate or sign, don't worry about covering those. Make sure to give each piece time to dry before adding the accents.

Step 3

Paint the Face

When the painted wood pieces are dry, it's time to give each one a face! You can freehand the faces, or cut out one of our free pumpkin carving stencils and trace them onto the surface. Draw a basic jack-o'-lantern face on the bottom of the orange crate and fill in with black paint. Do the same for the ghost's features, then let the pieces dry. Once they're completely dry, choose a place to display your Halloween pallet decoration! 

