DIY Halloween Pallet Decorations That Are Frighteningly Easy to Make

These pallet Halloween decorations are so cute it's scary, and they're insanely easy to make. All you need to do is paint inexpensive wood pallets in orange and white paint, then add spooky faces with a bit of black paint. (These pallet pumpkins last way longer than real jack-o'-lanterns!) Round up the kids and set up an outdoor craft area for each person to make their own—we're all about keeping the mess outside. When you're done with the project, display these sweet Halloween pallet signs on your fall front porch or in your yard.