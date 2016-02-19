A few of our favorite fall flowers—chrysanthemums and daisies—come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. For a bright Halloween decoration that will shine on your front porch, attach a variety of these orange-hue flowers to your pumpkins. Use different sizes of pumpkins and florals to add dimension to your fall flower arragement.

Editor's Tip: Chrysanthemums do best in soil that is moist and well-drained, and they fare better in full sun.