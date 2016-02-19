22 Easy Fall and Halloween Flower Arrangements You Can Make at Home
Cream Pumpkin Blooming with Autumn Flowers
Fill a hollowed-out pumpkin with orange ranunculus and white hydrangea to create a darling fall centerpiece. To start this flowering fall project, fill an empty pumpkin with soaked floral foam. Press the autumn flower stems into the foam and add sprigs of decorative foliage until the pumpkin is overflowing.
Dried Floral Halloween Pumpkin
Cover a pumpkin in dried autumn florals for a beautiful, blooming Halloween decoration. To match our featured style, select flowers in various hues of pink, orange, and yellow. Attach the flowers with hot glue until the pumpkin is covered, then let dry. If you are torn on which blooms to highlight, we recommend starting with dried globe amaranth and bright yellow strawflowers.
Gorgeous Blooming Fall Wreath
Transform a $5 twig wreath into a lush floral masterpiece by securing bright blooms to the form. For a lovely Autumn wreath, choose faux flowers in hues of reds, pinks, yellows, and orange. Add sprigs of berries and thick green leaves to complete the full-floral effect on this gorgeous Halloween decoration.
Succulent Pumpkin Planter
Feature stunning succulents throughout the Halloween season with this faux pumpkin planter. To make, just fill the hollow pumpkin with damp moss draped over a foam block, then arrange various sizes of succulents on top. This gorgeous fall centerpiece can last for weeks or months with proper care of the succulents—lightly mist once a day to keep the bright plants fresh. This is a wonderful Halloween decoration for kids to help make and then care for throughout the fall.
Daisy Halloween Vase
To create this bewitching Halloween display, spray-paint various sizes of pumpkins with a matte black finish. When the Halloween pumpkins are dry, use a paring knife to scrape away the painted surface in vertical or horizontal lines. Fill the hollowed pumpkins with orange gerbera daisies for a blossoming Halloween decoration that mixes the season’s happy and haunted spirits.
Chrysanthemums and Daisies on a Pumpkin
A few of our favorite fall flowers—chrysanthemums and daisies—come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. For a bright Halloween decoration that will shine on your front porch, attach a variety of these orange-hue flowers to your pumpkins. Use different sizes of pumpkins and florals to add dimension to your fall flower arragement.
Editor's Tip: Chrysanthemums do best in soil that is moist and well-drained, and they fare better in full sun.
Dahlias, Roses, and Bittersweet in Gourd Vases
Gourds are a wonderfully versatile Halloween decoration that add whimsy to your table displays. Select fall gourds that can stand on their own. Hollow out each gourd, and place a vase or thin glass inside to fill with a variety of gorgeous fall flowers like dahlias, roses, and bittersweet.
Simple Halloween Flower Arrangement
Putting together a Halloween flower arrangement doesn't have to be complicated! Display seasonal mums in simple stoneware pitchers to create this easy fall centerpiece. Stick to one or two colors like the white and green here and accent the mums with cut ornamental cabbage.
Chrysanthemums in a Gourd Vase
Bright chrysanthemums are the ultimate fall flower, and they are easy to transform into a stunning centerpiece for Halloween parties. To create this DIY decoration, hollow out a two-tone gourd, fit a vase inside, and add a few chrysanthemum stems.
Roses, Stock, Tulips, and Protea Bouquet
Hearty and colorful, this fall flower arrangement is a great mix to classic Halloween decorations. Fill a footed vase with bold varieties of roses, stock, tulips, and protea. This DIY flower arrangement works great as a centerpiece display for the whole season.
Decorative Dahlia Fall Centerpiece
Decorative dahlias are available in deep shades perfect for spookier Halloween decorations. To create your own Halloween flower arrangement, choose a robust and richly colored variety of dahlias, which will look great next to pumpkins and other Halloween accents.
Lilies, Chrysanthemums, and Pokeweed Berries Pumpkin Vase
Festive and fresh, this arrangement is the perfect fall display. Hollow out a decorative Halloween pumpkin and place an appropriately sized vase inside. Fill with lilies, chrysanthemums, and pokeweed berries. Surround the Halloween display with leaves from your yard and fall fruits to add a seasonal touch.
Cattails and Orange Star in Pumpkins
White- and neutral-tone pumpkins are great complements to vibrant varieties of fall flowers. Hollow out the inside of a pumpkin and place an appropriately sized vase inside for this Halloween craft. Fill with cattails and orange star flowers. Finish the decorative pumpkin with faux leaf garland from your local crafts store.
Bittersweet Centerpiece
This Halloween centerpiece idea showcases the beautiful colors of the season. To assemble, place small white pumpkins on an oval platter. Add cut mums in low votives and finish with dried bittersweet branches.
Roses and Black Feathers Bouquet
Simple and elegant, this creepy-crawly Halloween display can be made with a bouquet of roses, faux black feathers (found at your local crafts store), and plastic spiders. Place your vase on a plate and sprinkle with the eight-legged creatures to make sure they're haunting your Halloween decoration.
Chrysanthemums & Pumpkins Display
Spruce up your classic Halloween decorations with a variety of chrysanthemums surrounding a faux pumpkin. This autumn arrangement looks great as a centerpiece or on a side table. If you like, tuck the flowers into a plain wreath form for additional structure.
Millet and Seed Heads in Jar
This earthy fall flower arrangement is made up of millet, purple coneflower seed heads, and love-in-a-mist seed heads. This DIY bouquet boasts a lot of spiky Halloween texture, so a simple glass vase does the trick.
Chrysanthemums and Pumpkins
Bring the freshness of fall inside with this bountiful display that makes a perfect Halloween decoration. Make your own by cutting holes around the middle of the pumpkin. Fill florists vials with water and push vials into the holes. Cut mums into 2-inch lengths and remove any leaves. Insert the cut flowers into each vial to display.
Petunia, Nemesia, and Calibrachoa in a Pumpkin Container
A spry combination of fall flowers makes a great addition to your Halloween decorations. Buy an oversize orange pot and paint a jack-o'-lantern face with black paint or permanent marker. Fill this easy Halloween craft with a variety of petunias, nemesia, and calibrachoa.
Pumpkin Planter Centerpiece
A 'Blue Doll' pumpkin serves as the vase in this easy fall flower arrangement. Fill in the hollow pumpkin with scented geranium, ornamental kale, Fuchsia, dahlias, lisianthus, and cut sweet potato vine. Change the water as you would any other Halloween flower arrangement.
Salvia and Black-Eyed Susan
Black-eyed Susans are great flowers to incorporate into Halloween decorations during the fall season. Plant them in an oversize, fall-color pot with salvia for a full and festive display.
Faux Pumpkin Planter
We'll show you how to make a faux pumpkin planter using just a few inexpensive crafts supplies. Fill the finished pumpkin with seasonal flowers and greenery like mums and marigolds.
