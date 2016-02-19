Fun and Easy 3-Step Halloween Decoration Ideas
Monster Pom Wreath
Add a not-so-scary greeter to your front door. This DIY monster wreath is fun and fast to make!
Make the wreath:
1. Make yarn poms in various colors and sizes.
2. Cover a foam wreath form ($5, Michaels) in green ribbon, securing the ends with glue.
3. Use hot glue to attach poms and large plastic eyes to the wreath, then hang the friendly face on your front door!
Snake Staircase
Make the decoration:
1. Cut several snake shapes from brightly colored and patterned cardstock.
2. Decorate the snake shapes with washable markers ($4, Target) or pens.
3. Arrange the paper snakes on the wall and around the floor, securing with masking tape or painter's tape ($5, Target) that's safe for painted walls.
Halloween Twig Wreath
You don't need much time (or money!) to make this DIY halloween twig wreath. All you need is sticks or twigs from the yard, a recycled cardboard box, and hot glue.
Make the decoration:
1. Use a crafts knife ($7, Michaels) to cut a circle out of cardboard, then cut a smaller hole from the center.
2. Arrange sticks and twigs in a circle over the cardboard. Secure with hot glue once you've laid them all out to create a wreath form.
3. Add faux spider web material ($8, Michaels) and plastic spiders to complete the look.
Crepe Paper Pumpkins
Dye your own crepe paper (it's easy!) and create a set of gorgeous crepe paper pumpkins.
Make the pumpkins:
1. Brush sheets of crepe paper ($2, Michaels) with dye and color-stripping solution to create realistic pumpkin patterns.
2. Cut crepe paper into long strips.
3. Use hot glue to attach the strips to a simple pumpkin form.
Dress up your Halloween front porch decor with a festive DIY braided rope spiderweb. This project only requires a few materials!
Make the decoration:
1. Use thick white yarn to make three long strands of braids.
2. Lay out the braids on the floor, overlapping them in the center to create a criss-cross look.
3. Use hot glue ($4, Michaels) to attach single strands of yarn in between the braided ropes to create a spiderweb look.
Monster Garland
Welcome little monsters to your next Halloween party with a DIY monster garland made from inexpensive paper lanterns.
Make the decoration:
1. Assemble a few dozen paper lanterns ($3, Michaels) in various sizes.
2. String the lanterns together on a long piece of sturdy twine.
3. Add hot glue to add oversized eyes and paper mouths to turn the lanterns into mini monsters.
Paper Bag Lanterns
Make your home extra spooky for trick-or-treaters by lining easy Halloween lanterns along your driveway or sidewalk. If you're feeling extra festive, get the neighbors on board too and line the whole street.
Make the decoration:
1. Use washi tape to add a spiderweb pattern to a few paper bags.
2. Use sticker letters to spell out fun Halloween phrases on a few more paper bags.
3. Line all the bags along your front porch or down the driveway, then place battery-operated candles inside each one.
Fuzzy Friends
Make an adorable fuzzy friend that will add a festive touch to any existing Halloween decor.
Make the spider:
1. Wrap a plastic foam ball with thick black yarn ($4, Michaels) and use hot glue to secure the ends.
2. Glue wood crafts sticks into a V shape to create 8 spider legs, then wrap each with black pipe cleaners.
3. Press one end of each leg into the foam body of the spider and secure with glue.
Wood Bead Spider Wreath
This simple and spooky wreath is easy (and inexpensive!) to make.
Make the wreath:
1. Make a wood bead spider using unfinished wood beads ($4, Michaels) and crafts wire, then spray paint it black.
2. Spray paint a twig wreath black.
3. Use hot glue to attach the spider to the wreath and hang!
Mummy Hands Wreath
Welcome trick-or-treaters with a spooky mummy hands wreath. It's so simple to make and will make a bold statement on your front door.
Make the decoration:
1. Start by spray-painting a plain grapevine wreath ($5, Michaels) black.
2. Use masking tape and gauze to make a pair of mummy hands, then attach them to the wreath with hot glue.
3. Add faux spiderweb material to the wreath, then glue on plastic spiders or bugs to finish the look.
Webbed Window Covering
Transform your front door into a clever spiderweb in three easy steps.
Make the decoration:
1. Start with three long strips of black masking tape ($3, Target), creating an off-center X shape with two pieces and using the third to cut across the middle of the X, dividing your glass window into six sections.
2. Starting at the center, add tape strips to each section until a web starts to take shape.
3. Hot-glue a suction cup to a faux spider, and attach it to the window.
Spider-Stamped Plates
Celebrate the Halloween season with this understated and sophisticated stamp trick.
Make the decoration:
1. Cover a spider-shape stamp with solvent-based ink (the type intended for non-paper surfaces).
2.Carefully press the stamp onto the backs of cheap glass plates, being careful to hold the stamp steady.
3. If you make any mistakes, use nail polish remover ($1, Target) and a cotton swab to erase.
Witchy Drink Bottles
Add a wicked-cool feel to your Hallowen party drinks with our witch silhouettes.
Make the decoration:
1. Print our witch patterns onto white paper, enlarging or reducing as needed to fit your drink bottles or glasses; cut out.
2. Trace around the templates onto black self-sticking shelf liner and cut them out.
3. Peel off the paper backing and adhere the silhouettes to your drink bottles.
Editor's Tip: Print off extra witch patterns and use them to embellish other items, such as vases or decorative plates.
Jack-o'-Lantern Flower Vase
Skip the scary Halloween decorations and give this good guy a try. Ditch the standard candle and brighten up your jack-o'-lantern with an arrangement of bold-hue harvest flowers.
Make the decoration:
1. Carve a friendly, smiling face into a white pumpkin (or faux pumpkin).
2. Cut the stems of a bouquet of seasonal flowers and arrange in a small vase.
3. Set the vase inside the carved pumpkin.
Ghost Book Pop-Ups
Make a spooky centerpiece from old books and ghostly shapes.
Make the decoration:
1. Cut two basic ghost shapes from pages in the middle of a book, leaving the bottoms attached to the pages.
2. Fold up each ghost and secure with tape.
3. Use a hole punch or marker to make eyes for this haunting centerpiece.
Hanging Bat Pumpkins
Even outdoor decorations can be completed in a flash. Give the illusion of flying bats with our outdoor pumpkin decoration.
Make the decoration:
1. Print our bat patterns onto white paper, enlarging or reducing as needed to fit your pumpkin.
2. Paint silhouettes of black bats on white pumpkins using our pattern as your template.
3. Suspend the mini pumpkins from garden hooks with heavy rope.
Wicked Witch Boots
Take a lesson from witches on accessorizing! Black boots are a Halloween must-have, and now they double as spooky decor.
Make the decoration:
1. Place a plastic-foam ball inside the heels of two black boots.
2. Stick stalks of wheat and other dried foliage into the foam balls so the foliage sticks out the tops of the boots.
3. Set the boots near the front door to warn everyone that a witch is near.
Candy Corn Jar with Mums
Are those spiders jumping out of that candy jar? Not quite. A spray of chartreuse spider mums tops a wide glass vase ($10, Candy Corn) filled with candy corn.
Make the decoration:
1. Insert a smaller, waterproof container into a short, large vase.
2. Fill the smaller container with florist's foam and chartreuse spider mums.
3. Fill the larger vase with candy corn.
Haunted Library Books
Even regular household items can become bewitching props for a Halloween vignette with a few embellishments.
Make the decoration:
1. Cut lengths of paper to wrap around the books, and fold the edges over the insides of the front and back covers.
2. Decorate the spines with Halloween stickers such as pumpkins, skeletons, or witches' hats.
3. Spell out creepy book names along the spines using a stencil or letter stickers.
Hair-Raising Tablecloth
This no-sew tablecloth couldn't be easier to make!
Make the decoration:
1. Download and print our pattern and cut out all the shapes.
2. Trace the scaredy-cat shapes onto black felt; cut out.
3. Attach them to a large piece of gold felt using fusible web ($3, Michaels).
Sequined Mask Candy Jar
This festive Halloween piece will help you keep a watchful eye on who is sneaking loot from the candy jar.
Make the decoration:
1. Adhere a sequined masquerade mask ($6, Party City) to the outside of a candy jar.
2. Glue two flat marbles into the eyeholes of the mask for a piercing gaze.
3. Fill the bowl with your favorite candies and set out for guests or trick-or-treaters.
Candy Treasure Trove
Be ready for trick-or-treaters with this special Halloween bowl.
Make the decoration:
1. Cut off the top of an artificial pumpkin.
2. Embellish the pumpkin with rickrack, and spell out the word treats in a fancy script using paint.
3. Fill the pumpkin with an array of sweet treats for your guests or trick-or-treaters.