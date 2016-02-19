Add a not-so-scary greeter to your front door. This DIY monster wreath is fun and fast to make!

Make the wreath:

1. Make yarn poms in various colors and sizes.

2. Cover a foam wreath form ($5, Michaels) in green ribbon, securing the ends with glue.

3. Use hot glue to attach poms and large plastic eyes to the wreath, then hang the friendly face on your front door!