22 Easy Crafts Made with Colorful Fall Leaves

This parade of fall leaves proves that handmade garlands aren't just for the Christmas season. The holiday classic can be adapted for any celebration, and this one is just right for autumn, Halloween, or Thanksgiving. Gather an assortment of colorful fall leaves (we used oak leaves) and use a needle to thread them onto a string; secure with knots at the ends. Tack your garland onto the edge of a table, across a stair rail, or around a door frame.