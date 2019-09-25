How to Decorate a Sugar Skull Pumpkin—the Iconic Way to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

The iconic sugar skull design is often used as a decoration during Día de los Muertos. The colorful skulls are put out during the celebrations to honor loved ones who have passed and recognize the lives of living family and friends. Whether you're hosting a Day of the Dead gathering or decorating your home, try making your own sugar skull to display this year.

The holiday begins at midnight on October 31 and painted pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns have become a popular way to display the iconic design. If carving a sugar skull pumpkin stencil seems like a daunting task, you can create part of the design with paint instead. Traditionally, bright colors are used because it's believed that they symbolize an individual's vibrant life. Use our free stencil to transform a faux pumpkin into a gorgeous decor piece for your celebration—we'll show you which basic shapes to carve and show you how to detail the rest with dramatic paint colors. Don't forget to add accessories! We gave our sugar skull pumpkin a crown of rainbow faux flowers.