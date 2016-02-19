Halloween Crafts Under $5
Wood Bead Spider for a Halloween Wreath
Trick-or-treaters will light up with anticipation when they see your spooky glowing wreath and the not-so-itsy-bitsy spider perched on its edge. This Halloween front porch craft takes a budget-friendly wreath and adds a homemade creepy critter that will set your door decoration apart. To craft your own spider in minutes, select various-sizes of wooden beads and follow our three-step tutorial.
No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn
If crafters have a skeleton in the closet, it’s probably the massive amounts of scrap yarn that’s leftover from their other DIY projects. Thankfully, Halloween is the perfect time to spin through your extra yarn skeins. Grab a few mini gourds for less than a dollar (get artificial if you want them to last), and wrap them with colorful yarn for the coziest Halloween craft. The full tutorial offers clever hints and design ideas for this inexpensive fall project.
Halloween Pinecone Spiders
Let Mother Nature inspire your Halloween decorations with DIY spiders crafted with pinecones or sweet gum pods from the backyard. Just spray-paint your outdoor accents black, and hot-glue black wire along the sides to create crawly spider legs. Add a small black pom-pom atop the pinecone to give your spider a head. These easy critters can be scattered throughout your home as a spooky Halloween accessory.
Pumpkin Planter
Turn a dollar store plastic pumpkin bucket into a festive DIY planter for Halloween. Coat a plastic planter with metallic outdoor paint and drill a few holes in the bottom for water drainage. Add a plant and display your Halloween craft for the neighborhood to admire.
Halloween Twig Wreath
Make a DIY Halloween wreath with twigs gathered from your yard. Glue the sticks onto a cut piece of cardboard to create the wreath form, then embellish with faux spiderweb material and a few plastic spiders.
Front Porch Braided Spiderweb
Halloween crafters will get caught up in how much they adore this massive braided spiderweb. This outdoor Halloween decoration calls for braiding thick white yarn and gluing the strands together to form a giant web. This quick-and-easy decoration is the perfect spooky accessory to every Halloween porch or home entrance. Bonus: This simple project is easy to store after the holiday season.
Paper Bag Lantern
Turn ordinary paper bags into a glowing lantern for your front porch. Use paint or black tape to create a spider design on the front of a bag (and don't forget to add a plastic spider!) then add a battery-powered candle and set the lantern out. To make a whole set, try using all of our paper bag Halloween lantern designs.
Halloween Paper Origami Bats
This adorable Halloween wreath will have trick-or-treaters sprinting to your door like a bat out of—well, you get the idea. Use our free template to make swarms of origami bats from square art paper, then attach them to your traditional door wreath. This Halloween bat craft is easy for kids to make, so be sure to let them help you craft the one-sheet critters.
Skeleton Fridge Magnet
Add fun Halloween flair to your kitchen with our easy skeleton magnet. To make, simply download our free skeleton pattern onto white paper; cut out. Glue the bones onto black cardstock and trim as shown. Self-adhesive magnet strips allow this printable Halloween craft to dance along your fridge throughout the season.
Monster Party Decoration
Our friendly Halloween monster adds shrieks and eeks to your holiday decorations. To make this too-cute craft, simply download the free monster pattern and cut it out from pretty paper. You can tape this budget-friendly project inside of a glass-paned door or along an outdoor-facing window, or use it as a decoration at your next monster madness Halloween party.
Ghostly Book Pop-Ups
This easy craft puts the “boo” in books! A stack of old books, a roll of tape, and a pair of scissors are all you'll need to make this spooky Halloween centerpiece. Simply cut two basic ghost shapes from pages in the middle of a book, leaving the bottoms attached. Prop the ghosts up with a touch of tape, and use a hole punch or marker to make eyes for each ghost. Halloween crafts tip: Find basic ghost shapes easily by searching for free clip art online and using it as a pattern.
Halloween Paper Pumpkins
Carving Halloween pumpkins is a great traditional activity, but for a craft that will last all season, try our colorful paper pumpkins instead. Cut 1-inch strips of construction paper, form the strips into a circle, and attach using a brad at both the top and the bottom. Embellish as desired, and you're done! This project is perfect for kiddos who aren’t ready for carving—or to tide over their Halloween excitement before October.
Sophisticated Swarm Wreath
A hoard of creepy, crawly bugs are sure to spook any trick-or-treaters at your front door. To make this cheap Halloween wreath, simply hot-glue plastic insects to the front and sides of a 12-inch wreath form. Tie the wreath with a colorful Halloween ribbon to hang from your fall porch.
Paper Bat Sconce
Add a batty friend to your Halloween decorations with this effortless nocturnal craft for kids. A simple bat cut from poster board makes an extra spooky Halloween addition when you tape it near light sources for an eerie glow.
Halloween Banner on Mantel
Halloween doesn't have to be all spooky-scary! Our adorable (and kid-friendly!) pennant-style paper is a great option for any Halloween party decorations. Simply download the free patterns, print, trim, and add to a length of ribbon.
Witch at the Window Silhouette
Give the impression of a sinister gathering in your home with a witch silhouette in your front window. To copy this free Halloween craft, simply download our pattern, enlarge to desired size, and trace onto heavy black crafts paper, then cut out. Adhere the bewitching design to your window using double-stick tape.
Webbed Window Covering
A skittering spider and sticky web transform your front door into a haunting Halloween decoration. Start with three long strips of black crafts tape, creating an off-center X shape with two and cutting across the middle of the X with the third (your window should be divided into six sections). Starting at the center, add shorter tape strips to create the web shape.
Basic dollar store candles and a pencil are all you need to create this easy Halloween craft. Simply use the pencil to carve a spiderweb design into each pillar candle. Once you've completed your Halloween-inspired design, pour a little bit of rubbing alcohol onto a paper towel and dab the excess wax off the candle surface.
Eerie Ghost Doorknob Hanger
DIY Halloween decorations aren’t only for experienced crafters! Let our adorable "boo" ghost welcome guests into your home. Trace a ghost shape onto white cardstock; cut out. Cut a hole in the center for a doorknob, and add eyes and a message with black marker.
Editor's Tip: To keep the ghost from getting stuck in the door, adhere the ghost to the door with a small piece of tape.
Hanging Paper Bats
Fill your home with a creepy colony of flying paper bats. Print the Halloween bats in various sizes onto black construction paper; cut out. Painter's tape easily adheres the bats to your wall without any damage—now that’s magical.
Halloween Treat Bags
These fun goodie bags are perfect for kids' Halloween celebrations or for handing out allergy-free trick-or-treat candies. Download our free printable tags and use double-sided tape to attach them to individual snack bags.