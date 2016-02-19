If crafters have a skeleton in the closet, it’s probably the massive amounts of scrap yarn that’s leftover from their other DIY projects. Thankfully, Halloween is the perfect time to spin through your extra yarn skeins. Grab a few mini gourds for less than a dollar (get artificial if you want them to last), and wrap them with colorful yarn for the coziest Halloween craft. The full tutorial offers clever hints and design ideas for this inexpensive fall project.