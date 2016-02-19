30 Adorable Ways to Dress Up Plain Halloween Candy

Turn a simple snack cup into a fun-loving Frankenstein's monster with a bit of green paint, self-adhesive vinyl, and two peanut butter cups. To make, remove the yellow lid (but not the silver liner) from a snack cup (we used Nabisco Go-Paks). Paint the snack cup with two coats of green acrylic paint, letting the paint dry between coats. Cut a 10-1/2x1-1/4-inch strip of black self-adhesive vinyl to make the monster's hair, cutting it into points along the bottom edge. Remove the backing from the black vinyl and attach the hair around the top of the cup. Punch two 5/8-inch-diameter circles from black and two 1-inch-diameter circles from white self-adhesive vinyl to make the eyes; set aside. Cut 1/16-inch wide strips from black vinyl for the mouth. Remove the backing from the circles and mouth strips; adhere them to the painted cup. Use adhesive dots to attach a peanut butter cup to each side of the snack cup as neck bolts.