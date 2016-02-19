30 Adorable Ways to Dress Up Plain Halloween Candy
Halloween Treat Labels and Toy Labels
Give out more than candy with these fun Halloween treat labels. Add a label to drinks, mints, or even small toys. Tie together a bundle of glow sticks with a ribbon and tag, or use our printable labels to cover product labels. Just make sure to leave ingredient information if you're handing them out to trick-or-treaters.
Monstrous Juice Boxes
Don't be scared—these monsters won't bite. Print out our monster patterns and wrap around juice boxes. Cut out feet and tape to the bottom of the box. Secure googly eyes as desired with glue.
Tag Your Candy
These candy tags are sweet and simple, with fun emoji-theme sayings. Cut out the tags and attach them to your candies with ribbon, wrap them around rolls of candy, or twist them around a lollipop stick. You could say this is how we roll!
Cellophane Goody Bags
Buy in bulk and divvy up treats for a cost-saving favor idea. Choose your bag size and print labels to coordinate. Fill bags with the Halloween treats of your choice. Fold labels in half lengthwise and secure with double-stick tape.
Bugs and Kisses Bucket
Embellish tiny buckets ($10, Oriental Trading) or baskets with our free printable banner, and fill with chocolate kisses. This Halloween treat idea is cute and punny!
Pumpkin Potions
Turn orange candies and yellow fruit drinks into pumpkin-themed treats with these Halloween pumpkin candy labels. Print the labels and secure them to the front of your treat containers with glue or double-sided tape. Just remember to leave ingredient information on if you are passing them out to trick-or-treaters!
Spooky Bubble Wraps
Little guests will go bonkers for these "booo-bbles"! Just download and print our labels, cut out, and tape around mini bottles of bubbles. Hours of fun and no sugar rush!
Clever Candy Labels
Transform run-of-the-mill candy into Halloween-themed treats. Kids will get a giggle from silly new names for familiar mints. Print and cut out labels, then fold to fit boxes; attach with double-stick tape.
Germ-busting Hand Sanitizer
Give kids something good for them by adding Halloween fun to miniature hand sanitizers. They'll feel powerful beating germs, and you'll rest assured they're staying healthy. Simply print labels and attach with double-stick tape.
Menacing Monster Mush
Normal modeling clay gets transformed into silly, Halloween-themed monster mush with the addition of a colorful label. Simply print, cut out, and secure with double-stick tape.
Candy Corn Tag
This easy Halloween treat will finally make kids want to eat their "vegetables." Fill a triangle-shape cellophane bag with candy corn. Tie the bag closed with ribbon, and secure the printed tag with string.
Playful Pencils
Writing is fun when you've got a goofy monster as your guide. Kids will love taking these pencils to school, and you'll love how easy they are to make. Use variety packs of pom-poms and googly eyes to create any monster you can imagine. Attach the silly monsters as pencil toppers using hot glue.
Wrapped Chocolate Bars
Take a candy bar from boring to bold by adding a colorfully patterned wrap. Simply print our paper wraps and tape to secure around candy bars. Details like this turn standby Halloween treats into thoughtful favors your party guests will appreciate.
3-D Bat Favor Box
Treats are much more fun when they come in a work-of-art box. Simply print and fold our box pattern, secure with tape or glue, and fill with goodies to create a unique Halloween party favor your guests will go batty over!
Bag of Bones
Serve up spooky and clever treats for Halloween by turning marshmallows and white chocolate pretzels into skeleton bones. Flatten a marshmallow and use a black food marker to personalize a skeleton face. Add pretzels and marshmallow into cellophane bag and print or handwrite paper bag topper. Use double-stick tape to secure.
Coffin Favor Boxes
Make your sweets downright spooky by crafting coffin-shape favor boxes. Use our downloadable pattern to cut out a coffin shape from gray cardstock. Assemble box and secure with tape or glue. Use letter stickers or handwrite "RIP" on the front of the box. Glue a small red rhinestone above the "I" and rub edges of box with chalk. Fill with skeleton chocolate molds, small toys, or other goodies; tie closed with ribbon. Each coffin will open to a hair-raising surprise!
Eerie Experiment Favor
Mix up a concoction of colorful candy that looks festive in a see-through beaker. Print our free labels and embellish with grommets or washers. Drill a hole in the center of a 3-inch wooden circle and paint orange; let dry. Center a washer over the hole and push a screw eye through. Screw into the wide end of a cork. Thread ball chain through the screw eye and label.
Mini Candy Bar Treat Bag
Bite-size Halloween candy bars get a mini makeover in this sweet Halloween party favor idea. Print our free label, available below, onto white paper; cut out to measure 3-3/16x1-5/ 8-inches. Trim the top corners using a curved-edge paper punch; adhere to a piece of purple cardstock using a glue stick. Cut around the purple cardstock 1/16 inch beyond the label and trim the top corners of the purple cardstock using the punch. To make the candy bar sleeves, cut a 1-1/2x3-inch rectangle from scraps of patterned paper. Wrap the patterned paper around the candy bars and secure with double-stick tape. Slide the candy bars into a 4-inch clear sack and use tape to attach to the back of the label.
Monstrous Munchies Snack Cup
Turn a simple snack cup into a fun-loving Frankenstein's monster with a bit of green paint, self-adhesive vinyl, and two peanut butter cups. To make, remove the yellow lid (but not the silver liner) from a snack cup (we used Nabisco Go-Paks). Paint the snack cup with two coats of green acrylic paint, letting the paint dry between coats. Cut a 10-1/2x1-1/4-inch strip of black self-adhesive vinyl to make the monster's hair, cutting it into points along the bottom edge. Remove the backing from the black vinyl and attach the hair around the top of the cup. Punch two 5/8-inch-diameter circles from black and two 1-inch-diameter circles from white self-adhesive vinyl to make the eyes; set aside. Cut 1/16-inch wide strips from black vinyl for the mouth. Remove the backing from the circles and mouth strips; adhere them to the painted cup. Use adhesive dots to attach a peanut butter cup to each side of the snack cup as neck bolts.
Ghostly Popcorn Bags
Give party guests a fright with these ghostly party favors made from vellum gift bags ($2, Michaels). Round the top of the treat bag and glue two googly eyes to the front. Punch two holes in the top of the bag, thread black ribbon through the holes and tie into a bow. Print our ghost sign, available below, and cut out. Display with ghost bags filled with popcorn for Halloween partygoers to take as favors.
Creepy-Crawly Clay
Miniature modeling clay cans become silly-looking spiders with colorful pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and patterned paper. For each spider, remove the lid from a 1-ounce can of modeling clay. Cut a 6-1/2x1-inch strip from patterned paper, wrap the paper around the can, and secure it with double-stick tape. Cut four 3-1/2-inch lengths from pipe cleaners to make the spider's legs. Bend each pipe cleaner in fourths, forming a W shape. Hot-glue the center of two Ws on each side at the top of the can, bend the outsides of the Ws at a right angle to the can and replace the lid. Finish the spider by adhering googly eyes to the lid using hot glue.
Witch Boot Candy Stick Container
Candy-coated pretzel sticks (and other types of tall candy) can be cleverly contained in a witch boot made from a paper-towel tube and colored paper. To make, cut the paper-towel tube so it's 4-1/4 inches long. Cover the top two-thirds of the tube with purple paper and secure with double-stick tape. Cut 3/8-inch-wide strips from orange paper, and secure the strips around the tube using double-stick tape or a glue stick, referring to the photo for placement. Cut a 6-1/4x2-inch-wide strip of black cardstock; tape the strip around the bottom of the tube. Carefully cut a 1-inch slit at the center front and fold down the corners on the diagonal. Cut a 1-inch square from silver cardstock and a 3/4-inch square from black cardstock. Tape the squares together for the buckle and tape the buckle in place. Glue a 2x6x6-inch triangle of black cardstock to the base of the tube, and curl up the point by wrapping it around a pencil.
Black Cat Candy Pouch
Store all kinds of Halloween candy in this cute cat pouch fashioned from two paper plates embellished with cardstock. Paint the underside of two small paper plates with black acrylic paint; let dry. Use a small plate or bowl to trace and cut out a circular area to form the top of the cat's head. Punch the eyes from light green cardstock using a large circle punch, and cut out pointed oval shapes from purple cardstock to create pupils. Cut the ears and whiskers from gray cardstock, and cut the nose from orange cardstock; adhere to the plate using a glue stick. Staple the plates together with the unpainted sides facing each other. If desired, paint over the staples (or use black staples) to hide them.
Night Owl Candy Boxes
These adorable owls hold small candies, making them perfect as cute Halloween party favors. Download our owl patterns, available below, and cut the pieces from cardstock in various colors and patterns. Score the body as indicated on the dashed lines; fold on the scored lines. Glue the bottom and side to the inside of the pillow box body, and glue the breast to the front of the pillow box body. Cut the pupils from black cardstock and the eyes from white cardstock, glue together. Cut slits around the eye backgrounds to fringe the edges, and attach the eyes. Glue the finished eye pieces to the body as shown. Cut a beak shape from tan or orange cardstock, and glue below the eyes.
Going Batty Take-Out Box
Create a cool nocturnal creature from a paper take-out box to disguise large Halloween treats. Download our wing pattern, available below, and cut two wings from folded black cardstock. Cut the slit as marked on the pattern, and slip a wing onto each side of the wire handle of a black take-out-style carton (available at crafts stores). Glue each wing shut. Punch circles from black, orange, and light green cardstock for the bat eyes. Cut a mouth from red cardstock and fangs from white cardstock; adhere all the features to the carton with a glue stick.
Spooky Spider Glow Sticks
These spooky glow sticks are the ideal take-home treat for a kids Halloween party. To make, insert four 8-inch glow sticks into 9-3/4-inch plastic tubes with caps (available at crafts or packing stores); cap the tubes. Thread one or two black plastic spider rings onto each tube. Punch 2-1/4-inch-diameter scallop-edge circles from orange glitter cardstock, and print our Happy Halloween label (available below) onto white paper. Cut out the label and adhere to the cardstock circle with double-stick tape. Secure the finished motif to the tube with double-stick tape.
Crafts Store Staples
Transform plain treat bags with Halloween-theme stickers and embellishments. Search the scrapbooking aisle at a crafts store to find a fun assortment.
Halloween Candy Bar Covers
Disguise chocolate candy bars for Halloween with bright paper wraps and a free printable pattern. To figure out the size of the orange paper, add 1/2 inch to the height of the original candy bar wrapper. Print the tag images on white paper, and use a 2-inch scalloped circle punch to punch out the tags. Remove the original candy bar wrappers, leaving the silver foil liners. Wrap the trimmed orange paper around each bar, and add more decorations (such as black crepe paper and striped ribbon), using the photo as a guide. Attach a tag to each bar.
Dressed Up Tins
Hand out your trick-or-treat candy or party favors in a package wrapped especially for Halloween. Use small metal watchmaker tins or wedding party-favor tins with clear lids (available online or at crafts stores). Remove the glass or plastic from the lids, then spray-paint the tins black using metal paint. When dry, reinsert the glass or plastic. Download our free clip art, then cut out the images and secure inside the lids with clear adhesive so the patterns show through.