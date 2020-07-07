Halloween Crafts and Craft Ideas

Our easy Halloween crafts are a surefire way to scare up some fun with your kids -- from make-your-own Halloween party crafts to free Halloween candy favors to fun Halloween games, we have dozens of crafts that will please Halloween tricksters of all ages. Our fast and frightful Halloween craft ideas include creepy paper lanterns, fun silhouettes, and Halloween-theme centerpieces. Each offers a cheap way to decorate for Halloween. Try our fun Halloween bat crafts, where you'll learn how to craft spooky Halloween decorations featuring sinister-looking flying bats. If you want to creep out Halloween party guests, try our homemade Halloween decorations, which include ideas for wall decor, centerpieces, and other easy Halloween craft ideas. Celebrate Halloween in spooktacular style with our free Halloween printables -- our downloads will help you make your best Halloween crafts yet. We have everything for any Halloween craft project you can dream up, from wicked witch crafts and ghoulish ghosts to grinning pumpkins and folk art Halloween crafts to creepy-crawly spiders and spooky black cat crafts.

Most Recent

Make Adorable Sweater Pumpkins in 4 Simple Steps

Sweater pumpkins are about to be your new favorite way to repurpose clothing. See how easy it is to turn a secondhand sweater into a tiny patch of cozy pumpkins.
3 Ways to Turn Cheap Pumpkin Buckets into Festive Planters

Halloween is the time to get crafty—ideally, on a budget. With easy-to-find dollar store supplies and a little DIY effort, we turned these plastic pumpkin buckets into scary-cute planters. Grab your fairy godmother wand and get creative.
DIY Halloween Party Decorations You Can Make Today

No tricks here! These DIY Halloween party decorations are a treat for Halloween party guests and trick-or-treaters—and you can make them all yourself!
8 Halloween Candy Alternatives for Allergy-Free Trick-or-Treating

This Halloween, consider handing out goodies that are friendly for all trick-or-treaters. Try these fun, easy and allergy-free Halloween candy alternatives and give out non-food goodies on Halloween night. And don't forget to place a teal pumpkin on your porch to show visitors that your treats are allergy-free!
31 Easy Halloween Crafts You Can Make in Under an Hour

Not a crafting wizard? No worries. We rounded up these simple DIY Halloween projects to take your home from drab to Dracula-worthy. Trick your friends into thinking you're a crafting genius with our quick tutorials and free printable downloads. See all our favorite Halloween crafts for kids, pumpkin crafts, and other Halloween DIY ideas.
How to Make a Spooky Halloween Wreath

This eerie DIY Halloween wreath will increase the fear factor of your front porch. Our three-step process shows you how to bring this spooky creation to life.
More Halloween Crafts and Craft Ideas

24 Easy DIY Decorating Hacks You Have to Try Before Halloween

This nail polish trick looks SO cool on mini pumpkins.
Pretty Fall Crafts with Leaves

Looking for fall decorating ideas? Bring the beauty of colorful fall foliage indoors for some DIY fall home decor. All of our fall leaf crafts use decorative leaves to create seasonal home accents that can stay up from early fall all the way through Thanksgiving. We have what you need for indoor and outdoor fall decor. Plus, get our best ideas for displaying your fall craft projects.
Wickedly Fun Witch Decorations for Halloween

Fun Ways to Disguise Halloween Candy & Party Favors

27 Creative Pumpkin Crafts to Make for Halloween

36 Free Halloween Printables You Can Download Right Now

Make a Braided Spiderweb

Get spooky this season with an adorable braided spiderweb. Perfect for indoor or outdoor decorating, this festive Halloween craft is easy and budget friendly.

All Halloween Crafts and Craft Ideas

This Adorable Halloween Garland Is Perfect for Your Next Monster Bash

Video: How to Carve a Craft Pumpkin That Looks Just Like the Real Thing

How to Decorate a Sugar Skull Pumpkin—the Iconic Way to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

How to Carve a Pineapple Jack-o'-Lantern for Halloween

Make These 5 Easy Paper Bag Halloween Luminaries

DIY Halloween Pallet Decorations That Are Frighteningly Easy to Make

How to Make Spider Web Pots

Adorable Miniature Haunted House Favor Bags

No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

22 Easy Fall and Halloween Flower Arrangements You Can Make at Home

Frightfully Fun Bat & Vampire Crafts for Halloween

Creative Halloween Treat Bags and Containers

Spooky Ghost Crafts for Halloween

3-Step Halloween Decoration Ideas

Halloween Crafts Under $5

Easy Candy Corn Garland for Halloween

Hallowedding: Groom's Corsage

Front Porch Ghost Decorations for Halloween

Make a Bat-Theme Halloween Doormat for Your Front Porch

DIY This Witch Halloween Lawn Decoration

These Easy DIY Witch Brooms Are the Ultimate Halloween Front Porch Decorations

