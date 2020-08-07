People have been dressing up in costumes on October 31 for more than 2,000 years, but the practice wasn’t always associated with jack-o'-lanterns and trick-or-treating. In fact, dressing up in costume is likely the very first (and oldest) Halloween tradition.

Halloween, and its associated costume tradition, originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, an annual New Year’s Eve party of sorts, celebrated in what is now the United Kingdom and northern France. The Celts celebrated the new year on November 1 and believed that the holiday was the one night of the year that the spirits of deceased loved ones would return (much like the holiday now known as All Saints Day).

The Celts believed deities would play tricks on humans the night of the festival. So at sunset on October 31, the night before the new year, they celebrated by lighting bonfires and dressing up as animals to ward off evil spirits. This might be the original reason why trick-or-treaters march around neighborhoods in furry cat ears and DIY ladybug costumes asking for candy.